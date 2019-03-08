Woodford head coach Redfern confident results will improve

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern remains confident that results will improve after his side were beaten for the fourth time in five games on Saturday.

Redfern's team suffered a 24-32 loss at the hands of Old Priorians and sit third from bottom in the London One North.

Despite the defeat, the coach says there were positives to take and blames missed opportunities for the poor result.

"Although the scoreline says we lost by eight, it was a lot closer than that," he said.

"We had a chance to win the game and then they scored in the last three minutes.

"It's just frustrating to lose at the end.

"We did really well to get back from 10-0 down.

"We definitely should have gone in at the break winning and that would have given us better momentum.

"We didn't capitalise on our chances at the end of the first half. We had a lot of pressure.

"There are some tough lessons to learn from it. We will come out of the other side a better team.

"I'm positive but these are games we should be winning."

Redfern, Will Cooper-Rendu and Jonny Smith scored the tries for Woodford, who have just one win to their name after being promoted last season.

They take on local rivals Eton Manor on Saturday, who have had an impressive start to the season having won four of their opening five games.

Manor picked up a resounding 0-86 victory against bottom club Ruislip in their last game but Redfern thinks league position will count for little on Saturday.

He added: "We're looking forward to a tough game against local rivals Eton Manor.

"They've scored a lot of points. They are always a tough side but it's one of those games where league position goes out the window.

"It's a local derby, so form can go out the window.

"It's not like we are getting hammered. We're still scoring plenty of points.

"We're just letting ourselves down at key points in the game.

"We just have to keep our focus for the whole game.

"We just need to concentrate on ourselves and and keep working on a few things."