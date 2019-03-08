Search

Advanced search

Redfern believes win over Chingford can provide boost in confidence for rest of season

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 September 2019

Woodford celebrate their promotion last season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Woodford celebrate their promotion last season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern believes his side's win over Chingford on Saturday can provide a huge confidence boost for the rest of the season.

Redfern's team responded to an opening day 63-14 home defeat to North Walsham by prevailing away at Chingford with a 21-6 victory.

They take on Old Haberdashers in the London One North on Saturday and Redfern is pleased his side could get their first win on the board early.

"I was really pleased with the performance to come back from a really tough start against North Walsham - who will be up there," he said.

"The attitude on Saturday was really pleasing. Hopefully that's a step in the direction we want to go in.

"Against Chingford on Saturday we learned from the week before. It's a bit of a confidence boost to show we can go and compete with the top sides.

"It's an opportunity now to kick on. The determination to bounce back with a positive mindset was really pleasing.

"There will always be things to improve on. I'm sure even for North Walsham to get a lot of points, they had things to work on.

"To get the job done was really pleasing."

Ewan Mcintyre, Sonny Spicer and Theo Kaltsas all scored tries for Woodford against Chingford to hand their side a crucial first win of the season.

The victory sees them up to tenth in the London One North, with Saturday's opponents Old Haberdashers four places above them in sixth.

Haberdashers have also won one and lost one this season, having been beaten by Southend Saxons on the opening day before bouncing back last week with a 50-7 win over Ruislip.

Redfern admits he is not really sure what to expect from his side's next opponents but insists he is focused on what his side can do right in order to put together a winning run.

He added: "They're one of those London sides we meet intermittently.

"They will always be competitive and have some good players.

"For both teams it's a step into the unknown. It's been a number of years since we played them.

"I don't really know what to expect. Whoever we play we just focus on ourselves, we're just worried about what we're doing."

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Huge rise in council action against rogue landlords

Overcrowding and mould at two properties recently subject to enforcement action by Redbridge Council. Pictures: Submitted/Redbridge Council

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Huge rise in council action against rogue landlords

Overcrowding and mould at two properties recently subject to enforcement action by Redbridge Council. Pictures: Submitted/Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redfern believes win over Chingford can provide boost in confidence for rest of season

Woodford celebrate their promotion last season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Brill insists Orient must put it right after Crewe defeat

Kelland Watts & keeper Dean Brill

Ilford lose away at unbeaten Walthamstow

Ilford FC signage at Cricklefields Stadium (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge boss Wetherall says FA Vase defeat is a myth

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Ilford Wanderers crash to a defeat on the opening day at home to Old Cooperians

Ilford Wanderers in action against Old Cooperians (Pic: Colin Brown)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists