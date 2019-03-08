Redfern believes win over Chingford can provide boost in confidence for rest of season

Woodford celebrate their promotion last season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern believes his side's win over Chingford on Saturday can provide a huge confidence boost for the rest of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redfern's team responded to an opening day 63-14 home defeat to North Walsham by prevailing away at Chingford with a 21-6 victory.

They take on Old Haberdashers in the London One North on Saturday and Redfern is pleased his side could get their first win on the board early.

"I was really pleased with the performance to come back from a really tough start against North Walsham - who will be up there," he said.

"The attitude on Saturday was really pleasing. Hopefully that's a step in the direction we want to go in.

"Against Chingford on Saturday we learned from the week before. It's a bit of a confidence boost to show we can go and compete with the top sides.

"It's an opportunity now to kick on. The determination to bounce back with a positive mindset was really pleasing.

"There will always be things to improve on. I'm sure even for North Walsham to get a lot of points, they had things to work on.

"To get the job done was really pleasing."

Ewan Mcintyre, Sonny Spicer and Theo Kaltsas all scored tries for Woodford against Chingford to hand their side a crucial first win of the season.

The victory sees them up to tenth in the London One North, with Saturday's opponents Old Haberdashers four places above them in sixth.

Haberdashers have also won one and lost one this season, having been beaten by Southend Saxons on the opening day before bouncing back last week with a 50-7 win over Ruislip.

Redfern admits he is not really sure what to expect from his side's next opponents but insists he is focused on what his side can do right in order to put together a winning run.

He added: "They're one of those London sides we meet intermittently.

"They will always be competitive and have some good players.

"For both teams it's a step into the unknown. It's been a number of years since we played them.

"I don't really know what to expect. Whoever we play we just focus on ourselves, we're just worried about what we're doing."