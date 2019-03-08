Woodford coach Redfern blames poor start for loss to rivals Eton Manor

Kirk Chettleburgh in action for Eton Manor against Woodford. Picture: Martin Pearl Archant

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern blamed a poor start to the game for their 33-0 defeat to local rivals Eton Manor on Saturday.

The loss leaves Woodford second from bottom in the London One North having won just one game so far this season.

But Redfern was full of praise for his opposition and admits it was always going to be difficult after getting off to a bad start.

"It was just frustrating really," he said.

"It was a disappointing start to the game where we were always playing catch up.

"I don't think the number of yellow cards we had helped us.

"They were a quality outfit and deserved the points they got.

"We went 19-0 down after ten minutes, to only concede two tries for the rest of the game was pretty pleasing."

Tom Christopher, Harry Bone and Aaron Lowe all scored early on for Manor, with Cameron Dutch converting twice, as they maintained their unbeaten start to the league season.

After a quick start, Woodford managed to weather the storm and had some good possession but failed to really threaten their opponents.

Cluttenburg added to Eton Manor's tally before Woodford conceded a penalty try after halting a drive to the line.

Woodford have collected just six points so far this season after being promoted to the London One North last season.

They now host a Colchester side who have won all six of their games so far and sit second in the table.

Redfern added: "We've got a good challenge Saturday and are preparing well.

"We are then excited for the run in to Christimas, where we'll be focussing on some key games."