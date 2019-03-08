Search

Advanced search

Woodford coach Redfern blames poor start for loss to rivals Eton Manor

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 October 2019

Kirk Chettleburgh in action for Eton Manor against Woodford. Picture: Martin Pearl

Kirk Chettleburgh in action for Eton Manor against Woodford. Picture: Martin Pearl

Archant

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern blamed a poor start to the game for their 33-0 defeat to local rivals Eton Manor on Saturday.

The loss leaves Woodford second from bottom in the London One North having won just one game so far this season.

But Redfern was full of praise for his opposition and admits it was always going to be difficult after getting off to a bad start.

"It was just frustrating really," he said.

"It was a disappointing start to the game where we were always playing catch up.

"I don't think the number of yellow cards we had helped us.

"They were a quality outfit and deserved the points they got.

"We went 19-0 down after ten minutes, to only concede two tries for the rest of the game was pretty pleasing."

Tom Christopher, Harry Bone and Aaron Lowe all scored early on for Manor, with Cameron Dutch converting twice, as they maintained their unbeaten start to the league season.

After a quick start, Woodford managed to weather the storm and had some good possession but failed to really threaten their opponents.

Cluttenburg added to Eton Manor's tally before Woodford conceded a penalty try after halting a drive to the line.

Woodford have collected just six points so far this season after being promoted to the London One North last season.

They now host a Colchester side who have won all six of their games so far and sit second in the table.

Redfern added: "We've got a good challenge Saturday and are preparing well.

"We are then excited for the run in to Christimas, where we'll be focussing on some key games."

Most Read

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Hundreds of community leaders pledge to create an Ilford ‘that makes us all proud’

Thirteen founding members of Ilford Citizens, including schools and churches, took to the stage to introduce themselves and outline their reasons for joining. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Hundreds of community leaders pledge to create an Ilford ‘that makes us all proud’

Thirteen founding members of Ilford Citizens, including schools and churches, took to the stage to introduce themselves and outline their reasons for joining. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford coach Redfern blames poor start for loss to rivals Eton Manor

Kirk Chettleburgh in action for Eton Manor against Woodford. Picture: Martin Pearl

England rate Vunipola ‘very likely’ to be available for quarter-final with Australia

England's Billy Vunipola during the training session at Beppu City Jissoji Multipurpose Ground, Oita.

Emotions run high again as Embleton helps to steer O’s past Saddlers in ‘swansong’

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Bancroft’s Under-18 hockey team advance to Regional Finals

The Bancroft's U18 hockey team. Picture: Karen Rogers

Defender Widdowson pleased to finally net his first goal for Orient

Joe Widdowson celebrates with Josh Coulson (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists