Woodford coach Redfern wants to use Ruislip win as a platform to pick up more victories

PUBLISHED: 12:33 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 11 December 2019

Woodford RFC vs Harpenden RFC. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Woodford RFC vs Harpenden RFC. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern hopes his side can use Saturday's win over Ruislip as a platform to start putting together more wins.

Redfern's side hammered the London One North bottom club 78-7 to secure their second league win of the season.

And the head coach believes his side can start to build a positive run of form after being impressed with what he has seen in recent weeks.

"It's been coming, I think it's been building up," he said.

"The last four weeks have been really positive. We got a result away at Amersham and lost in the last play against Southend.

"Hopefully this can be a platform to put in good performances in our games coming up.

"We have put some different things in place and the lads have really started to understand them.

"It's in our own hands to make sure we continue the positive stuff we have done in the last four weeks.

"We'll keep building forward. No game is going to be an easy one."

Redfern himself starred in the victory, scoring 23 points, while 17-year-old Ishmail Wood also scored two tries.

Caol Matherson put in an impressive display as did Tom Hemmings.

Despite the large margin of victory, Redfern admits there are still things he wants to work on as they prepare to take on Shelford.

He added: "We were certainly happy with the second half performance but not with the first half.

"We're obviously pleased to score 78 points but were a bit disappointed with the first half.

"It wasn't the same level of performance against Southend and Amersham.

"But in the second half we showed our class and scored 50 odd points.

"There was some really good bits and some not so good bits.

"It was a strong performance and we got five points which is the most important thing given where we are.

"We don't know much about Shelford but we will focus on us as we have been doing all season.

"They are down near the bottom so it's one we should be looking to get points in.

"We need to get another four or five points from this weekend."

