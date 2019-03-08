Search

Advanced search

Woodford coach Redfern says side did not take chances in defeat to Brentwood

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 October 2019

Woodford Rugby Club first team. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Woodford Rugby Club first team. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern says his side did not make the most of their opportunities in the defeat to Brentwood on Saturday.

In an evenly matched game, Brentwood took the lead with a penalty kick in the last minute to win 21-19 and leave Redfern's side with just a point from the game.

Despite taking positives from the game, Redfern admitted it was a disappointment to lose so late on.

"We had our chances in the first half with the slope against Brentwood but we didn't make the most of our opportunities," he said.

"To lose with the last kick of the game is disappointing. We didn't capitalise on some of our pressure.

"We took our chances in the second half, we were really pleased with that but when we were on the slope we didn't.

"We were still pleased to come away with something. There was a lot we were certainly pleased with."

Alfie Curness, Ewan Mcintyre and Pete Hyett scored the tries for Woodford as they looked for a second league win of the season.

But the defeat means they have lost three of their opening four games and sit 10th in the London One North division.

However, Redfern has been encouraged by his side's performances in their new division so far after being promoted last season.

He added: "We have had a really tough start. We have played a lot of the teams who will be at the top.

"There is certainly a real confidence that we've shown that we can compete with these teams.

"We have shown that we can score points. We're pleased with the number of tries.

"We're just looking to continue maximising our strengths. We just need to finish off our chances."

Up next for Woodford is a home clash with Old Priorians, who currently sit second from bottom in the division but beat bottom club Ruislip 57-5 in their last game for their first victory of the season.

Speaking about their next game, Redfern said: "It's a good opportunity this weekend but they had a good result in their last game."

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Lorry crashing into multiple cars on Redbridge Roundabout slip road causes delays on A406 and A12

Redbridge roundabout

Four gun shots heard in Ilford and ‘silver car’ spotted leaving the scene

A resident looked out his window after heaing gun shots and screaming. Stock image. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Images

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Lorry crashing into multiple cars on Redbridge Roundabout slip road causes delays on A406 and A12

Redbridge roundabout

Four gun shots heard in Ilford and ‘silver car’ spotted leaving the scene

A resident looked out his window after heaing gun shots and screaming. Stock image. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham defender continues his improvement as team grabs a point at Bournemouth

Ryan Fredericks applauds the West Ham fans at Bournemouth

O’s winger Dayton edging close to a return says Embleton

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Woodford coach Redfern says side did not take chances in defeat to Brentwood

Woodford Rugby Club first team. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Chorley boss Vermiglio says penalty miss cost them at Daggers

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Woodford fall short at St Margaretsbury

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists