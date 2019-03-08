Woodford coach Redfern says side did not take chances in defeat to Brentwood

Woodford Rugby Club first team. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern says his side did not make the most of their opportunities in the defeat to Brentwood on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In an evenly matched game, Brentwood took the lead with a penalty kick in the last minute to win 21-19 and leave Redfern's side with just a point from the game.

Despite taking positives from the game, Redfern admitted it was a disappointment to lose so late on.

"We had our chances in the first half with the slope against Brentwood but we didn't make the most of our opportunities," he said.

"To lose with the last kick of the game is disappointing. We didn't capitalise on some of our pressure.

"We took our chances in the second half, we were really pleased with that but when we were on the slope we didn't.

"We were still pleased to come away with something. There was a lot we were certainly pleased with."

Alfie Curness, Ewan Mcintyre and Pete Hyett scored the tries for Woodford as they looked for a second league win of the season.

But the defeat means they have lost three of their opening four games and sit 10th in the London One North division.

However, Redfern has been encouraged by his side's performances in their new division so far after being promoted last season.

He added: "We have had a really tough start. We have played a lot of the teams who will be at the top.

"There is certainly a real confidence that we've shown that we can compete with these teams.

"We have shown that we can score points. We're pleased with the number of tries.

"We're just looking to continue maximising our strengths. We just need to finish off our chances."

Up next for Woodford is a home clash with Old Priorians, who currently sit second from bottom in the division but beat bottom club Ruislip 57-5 in their last game for their first victory of the season.

Speaking about their next game, Redfern said: "It's a good opportunity this weekend but they had a good result in their last game."