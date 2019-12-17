Woodford coach Redfern regrets missed opportunities in defeat to Shelford

Woodford in action against Harpenden earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern was left to rue missed opportunities as his side were beaten 33-15 by Shelford on Saturday.

Tries from Alfie Curness and Theo Kaltsas proved not to be enough for Redfern's side as they failed to follow up their huge 78-7 win over Ruislip the week before.

But despite the loss, Redfern was not disappointed with the performance of his side.

He said: "We were relatively pleased with the performance.

"We just made a couple of errors in the game and gave them some opportunities.

"It was a good performance, it's just frustrating that we couldn't get over the line and finish off the chances we had.

"It was a bit frustrating. We just have to make sure we execute when we get chances to score.

"We didn't capitalise on our pressure we had on them.

"That gives them chances to keep us at bay. When it came down to it we didn't take our chances."

Woodford sit third from bottom in the London One North with just one game left to play before the new year starts.

They take on local rivals Chingford on Saturday who sit just one place and six points above them in the division.

Chingford were beaten 26-8 by Southend Saxons in their last outing and have lost nine of their 13 games this season, while Woodford have lost 10.

Redfern accepts that it is a huge game for his side as they aim to go into the new year on a high.

"It's a massive game in terms of the context, they are one place above us in the league," he added.

"We just have to make sure that we continue what we have been doing over the last four games.

"We could potentially move above them with a win. We need to concentrate on our performance.

"It will give us confidence if we can win.

"We are excited for a local derby and they will be too.

"We just have to concentrate on what we do really well. That's all we can do.

"It's about making sure we execute our chances."

Woodford then have a two-week break over Christmas before their next game against Old Haberdashers on January 4.