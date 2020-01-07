Woodford coach Redfern believes loss to Old Haberdashers summed up story of their season

Woodford in action against Harpenden earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford player head coach Tom Redfern believes his side's 31-21 defeat to Old Haberdashers on Saturday summed up the story of their season.

Redfern's side were leading with 20 minutes to go in the game but slipped to their 12th defeat of the season to leave them second from bottom in the London One North.

Saturday sees Woodford take on local rivals Brentwood at home having lost their last three league games.

But Redfern believes his side did enough to win the game against Old Haberdashers on Saturday.

He said: "It was frustrating again.

"We did enough to win the game. We were up at half-time and were winning with 20 minutes to go.

"It's a similar story to the whole season. A couple of lapses in concentration cost us.

"It was incredibly frustrating, especially against a side near the top.

"It showed we can compete with the best teams in the league but to let it get away from us was disappointing.

"There is a couple of fixtures coming up where if we play the way we have been playing hopefully it will put us in good stead."

Redfern scored a try for his side in the defeat while Tom Hemmings and Jake Smith also added to the score.

Brentwood have enjoyed a fine season so far, sitting second in the league table and thrashed bottom club Ruislip 83-3 on Saturday.

Though Redfern says his team can take confidence from their performance earlier in the season against their next opponents.

"We lost to Brentwood earlier in the season by a couple of points," he added.

"We have proven that we can compete with them.

"We just need to have a good week of training and prepare well.

"If we play like we did at their place we will have a good chance and we have come a long way as a team since that game.

"We have been performing well but we need to do it for 80 minutes.

"We can't expect the opposition to give us a free ride, we're down the bottom and will have to earn it over 80 minutes."