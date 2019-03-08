Search

Wanstead target better away form as they look to build on mid-table finish

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 September 2019

Wanstead celebrate scoring a try. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Wanstead celebrate scoring a try. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead head coach Bill Pugh is hoping his side can improve their away form as they look to build on last season's mid-table finish in the London Two North East division.

Pugh's side came sixth in the table last season but were prevented from finishing any higher due to their results away from home, losing eight of their 11 away games.

The coach was encouraged by last season but is hoping to see his team make improvements this campaign.

However, he admits that it is tough given the requirements of the season.

"We're trying to build on that but it's hard at the moment," he said.

"If you look at our last season we didn't travel well. Hopefully we can improve, it's more a mentality with the guys.

"We haven't got the biggest of squads and there's a lot of travelling. Some of the boys have to work so can't commit.

"We would like to go for top four, but realistically I think mid-table.

"Obviously pressures with work and family come into things. You have to commit to a day's travel.

"Last season, we had a very good win second from last game then the following week we lost away to a club in the bottom two.

"We're just looking for that consistency. Hopefully we can have a very good season."

Wanstead will be hoping to start well away from home with a tricky opening day test at newly promoted Diss on September 14.

The Herons made a very strong start to last season by beating South Woodham Ferrers 50-10 at home but lost their second game away to Romford & Gidea Park.

While they struggled when playing away, Wanstead managed to win nine of their 11 home games to help them up to sixth.

Pugh is hoping his side can finish higher this season but is willing to be patient for success and believes the club have a bright future.

He added: "We've got some good youngsters coming through so everything is rosy.

"We have kept most of the players on. It's more or less the same squad.

"Everyone is working hard. Diss will be feeling on a buzz and we're expecting a tough game."

