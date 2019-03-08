Wanstead coach Pugh wants side to be more physical after third defeat

Wanstead RFC in action against Southwold RFC. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead head coach Bill Pugh says his team needs to be more physical after suffering their third defeat in three games.

The Herons were beaten 29-3 by Ipswich on Saturday which followed defeats to Southwold and Diss, leaving them second from bottom in the London Two North East.

Pugh believes his side should have been in a better position going into the second half against Ipswich but was disappointed with certain areas of the performance.

"We have a common theme going - we're not physical enough," he said.

"We were 12-3 down at half-time. We could have been winning.

"If a couple of passes would have stuck we could have had a couple of tries.

"There are too many missed tackles. We weren't patient enough.

"Ipswich came out more foot to the floor than we did. Before we knew it the game was away from us.

"It's the execution, we're not finishing plays off at the moment.

"Some players need to work harder to get the basics right. Guys need to train and execute better."

Luke McNally-Drew scored the penalty for Wanstead on Saturday and impressed his coach with his performance.

The Herons have also fallen to 31-3 loss to Diss on the opening day of the season and a 43-17 defeat to Southwold.

But Pugh's side take on winless Holt on Saturday, though the head coach admits there are challenges his side faces this season.

He added: "We have to travel three hours, it's a funny old league considering the level we're at.

"They have the same thing for coming to us.

"If Holt aren't up for this one then they won't be up for much all season.

"The club worked hard to recruit players but we haven't got the biggest of squads.

"We're always up against it. It seems to be harder for our guys to get around London to train but we can't use that as an excuse.

"We still have a few players out injured so we have been unlucky with that.

"The first game we played, they were very good but we had opportunities and plenty of the ball."