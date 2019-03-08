Wanstead begin season with defeat to Diss

Wanstead in action last season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead got their season off to a losing start as they were beaten 31-3 away at Diss in the London Two North East.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Richards scored the first try of the game to give Diss the lead after 20 minutes - driving over the line following a line-out.

But Wanstead responded with a penalty shortly after following a decent spell of possession but with minutes remaining Nick Garnham broke free and scored, with the conversion to follow.

Leading 12-3 at the break, Diss extended their lead in the second half when Cutu Serruys broke through a number of Wanstead tackles to send Shaun Blythe over.

Rob Silcocks was the next to score for the home side and Shaun Blythe added his second try late on following some good play from Tiger Shaw.

Wanstead will look to respond to the defeat on Saturday when they take on Southwold at home, who picked up a win against Ipswich in their opening game.