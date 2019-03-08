Search

Advanced search

Wanstead begin season with defeat to Diss

PUBLISHED: 15:30 18 September 2019

Wanstead in action last season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wanstead in action last season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead got their season off to a losing start as they were beaten 31-3 away at Diss in the London Two North East.

Matt Richards scored the first try of the game to give Diss the lead after 20 minutes - driving over the line following a line-out.

But Wanstead responded with a penalty shortly after following a decent spell of possession but with minutes remaining Nick Garnham broke free and scored, with the conversion to follow.

Leading 12-3 at the break, Diss extended their lead in the second half when Cutu Serruys broke through a number of Wanstead tackles to send Shaun Blythe over.

Rob Silcocks was the next to score for the home side and Shaun Blythe added his second try late on following some good play from Tiger Shaw.

Wanstead will look to respond to the defeat on Saturday when they take on Southwold at home, who picked up a win against Ipswich in their opening game.

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Huge rise in council action against rogue landlords

Overcrowding and mould at two properties recently subject to enforcement action by Redbridge Council. Pictures: Submitted/Redbridge Council

Redbridge Village created to give residents a separate identity from the borough

The walk starts from Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Huge rise in council action against rogue landlords

Overcrowding and mould at two properties recently subject to enforcement action by Redbridge Council. Pictures: Submitted/Redbridge Council

Redbridge Village created to give residents a separate identity from the borough

The walk starts from Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford lose away at unbeaten Walthamstow

Ilford FC signage at Cricklefields Stadium (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge boss Wetherall says FA Vase defeat is a myth

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Ilford Wanderers crash to a defeat on the opening day at home to Old Cooperians

Ilford Wanderers in action against Old Cooperians (Pic: Colin Brown)

Embleton insists no more feeling sorry for O’s

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Wanstead begin season with defeat to Diss

Wanstead in action last season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists