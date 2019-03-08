Redfern wants Woodford to learn from defeat to Old Haberdashers

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern wants his side to learn the lessons from their defeat to Old Haberdashers but was pleased with the performance.

Despite being ahead in the game with 15 minutes to go, Woodford slipped to their second loss of the season by a score of 31-49.

Redfern believes there were lots of positives to take from the defeat but urged his side to improve their concentration if they are to get the results.

"We were really pleased. They finished fourth last year and have some dangerous players," he said.

"We performed really well but there is certainly some learning for us to do.

"To be in the lead with 15 minutes left to go, we were really pleased.

"There are just some areas where we let ourselves down.

"They had a push at the end of the game and managed to get the points, we certainly weren't outplayed.

"It was a game we should have got more out of, not taking anything away from Old Haberdashers.

"We just need to make sure they key moments in the game don't go against us."

Jack Fletcher, Rellon McRae and Valerio Braconcini-Phipps all scored tries for their side in the defeat, with Tom Redfern also adding another two.

The loss means Woodford have fallen to 11th in the London One North after three games, having picked up their only win of the season against Chingford.

Redfern expected it to be a tough season but has been encouraged by the early signs shown by his team.

He added: "We have played three of the toughest opponents in the league.

"We have proven we can score points, it's just making sure the boys maintain concentration in those key moments.

"We knew this division would be tough, we want to maximise our good points.

"That is what we have learned from Saturday."

"We will continue to build on our strengths - we scored 31 points on Saturday."

Next up for Woodford is a trip to Brentwood, who sit sixth in the table having won two and lost one of their three games so far this campaign.