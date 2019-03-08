Redfern looking for Woodford to get season back on track after tough run

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern remains confident that his side can get their season back on track following a run of tough fixtures.

His side were beaten 47-22 by Colchester in their last game, their sixth defeat of the season in the London One North.

But despite winning just once following their promotion last season, Redfern believes his side have enough quality to start rising up the table.

"We've had a really tough run of fixtures in the first few games, we have played five who will probably be in the top six," he said.

"It's not been an easy start. We have some games coming up to get our season back on track.

"We're excited for the games to come, we have some key players coming back over the next couple of weeks.

"It will make a massive difference to what we want to do. We're training well, everything is going in the right direction.

"We would be concerned if we're not scoring points or leaking points but we're not doing either.

"Hopefully we can start looking up the table and not down it.

"We're missing out on key moments and in this division teams punish you.

Theo Kaltsas, Sonny Spicer and Velerio Braconcini-Phipps all scored tries against Colchester, which were not enough to prevent another defeat.

But despite the scoreline, Redfern was encouraged by how his side played as they prepare to travel to Sudbury in their next game.

He added: "We knew we were coming in for a big test. They're a good side.

"We were really pleased with how we played, we had some good moments and scored points.

"We scored more than people would probably have expected.

"It's similar to the last few games, if we would have won the key moments we would have been in contention to win it.

"The game got away from us. We need to improve on our concentration.

"Sudbury away is a big game for us. We will focus on ourselves and our own performance.

"We've shown we can threaten teams, we did that on Saturday."