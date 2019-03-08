Redfern says errors cost Woodford in Sudbury loss

The Woodford rugby team. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern said his side's own mistakes cost them in the defeat to Sudbury on Saturday.

Redfern's side were beaten 57-12 by their opponents, their seventh defeat of the season to leave them second from bottom in the London One North.

The head coach admits he was unhappy with the performance and said the result was more to do with his team's own failings.

"We're disappointed with how we played," Redfern said.

"We never really got a foothold in the game even after a good start.

"They were a couple of tries where they were able to capitalise on our errors.

"The majority of tries came from our mistakes rather than good build up play.

"We gave them opportunities and we were always chasing it.

"That's not taking anything away from them, they deserved it.

"We were always behind in the game, it was really disappointing.

"Even with the scoreline we thought it was a game that we could have won.

"We didn't give ourselves the best performance and didn't capitalise on the pressure we had."

The defeat means Woodford have won just one game in their new division this season, beating Chingford 21-6.

They now have a week without a game to enjoy the Rugby World Cup final before they face Harpenden at home.

Redfern added: "We now have an opportunity to refresh and enjoy the World Cup final before we go again.

"We will have more of a relaxed week and recharge then we will get back to it next week.

"That's all we can do."