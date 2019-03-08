Search

Advanced search

Redfern says errors cost Woodford in Sudbury loss

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 October 2019

The Woodford rugby team. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

The Woodford rugby team. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern said his side's own mistakes cost them in the defeat to Sudbury on Saturday.

Redfern's side were beaten 57-12 by their opponents, their seventh defeat of the season to leave them second from bottom in the London One North.

The head coach admits he was unhappy with the performance and said the result was more to do with his team's own failings.

"We're disappointed with how we played," Redfern said.

"We never really got a foothold in the game even after a good start.

"They were a couple of tries where they were able to capitalise on our errors.

"The majority of tries came from our mistakes rather than good build up play.

"We gave them opportunities and we were always chasing it.

"That's not taking anything away from them, they deserved it.

"We were always behind in the game, it was really disappointing.

"Even with the scoreline we thought it was a game that we could have won.

"We didn't give ourselves the best performance and didn't capitalise on the pressure we had."

The defeat means Woodford have won just one game in their new division this season, beating Chingford 21-6.

They now have a week without a game to enjoy the Rugby World Cup final before they face Harpenden at home.

Redfern added: "We now have an opportunity to refresh and enjoy the World Cup final before we go again.

"We will have more of a relaxed week and recharge then we will get back to it next week.

"That's all we can do."

Most Read

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

‘Desperate’ Gants Hill residents and landlords call for clean-up behind council-owned hotel

Photos show dumped mattresses. Picture: Abid Mohammad

Young families in Redbridge left without water for months on end

The afflicted block of flats in Westfield Gardens. Right: Water damage in communal cupboards, a kitchen tap on full-blast and pans of water being heated on the stove for washing. Pictures: Google Streetview/Hannah Somerville/Forida Yasmin

Mayor joins Ilford homeless charity to serve free meals to community

Mayor of Redbridge paid a visit to Nishkam Swat in Ilford. Picture: Navjot Rai

Recorder letters: Jas Athwal, microchip cats, Ad Astra, MS and missing benefits

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Most Read

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

‘Desperate’ Gants Hill residents and landlords call for clean-up behind council-owned hotel

Photos show dumped mattresses. Picture: Abid Mohammad

Young families in Redbridge left without water for months on end

The afflicted block of flats in Westfield Gardens. Right: Water damage in communal cupboards, a kitchen tap on full-blast and pans of water being heated on the stove for washing. Pictures: Google Streetview/Hannah Somerville/Forida Yasmin

Mayor joins Ilford homeless charity to serve free meals to community

Mayor of Redbridge paid a visit to Nishkam Swat in Ilford. Picture: Navjot Rai

Recorder letters: Jas Athwal, microchip cats, Ad Astra, MS and missing benefits

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

World Cup: Cueto cheering England after 2007 near-miss

England's Mark Cueto puts the ball down for a try in the 2007 Rugby World Cup final against South Africa, which is disallowed (pic David Davies/PA)

Redfern says errors cost Woodford in Sudbury loss

The Woodford rugby team. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

World Cup: Most powerful teams in final says Mitchell

England's defence coach John Mitchell during a press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.

Brill says 100th appearance for O’s was ‘fantastic feeling’ despite draw with Carlisle

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Young man shot dead ‘by mistake’ in rival turf war, court hears

Hamza Ul Haq, 21, of Burden Way, Wanstead, Loic Nengese, 19, of Walthamstow and a 16-year-old are on trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists