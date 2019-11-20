Redfern rues missed drop goal as Woodford draw with Amersham & Chiltern

Woodford RFC in action against Harpenden RFC. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern believes his side should have picked up a win against Amersham & Chiltern on Saturday but praised his team for a "much better" performance.

Redfern's side drew 24-24 away at Amersham on Saturday to end a run of seven straight defeats in the London One North.

And the head coach was pleased to see his side end that run, although knows it will take victories to pull them away from the bottom of the division.

"The performance was much better," he said.

"There was some really good stuff in there. We were disappointed we didn't come away with the win.

"We had every chance of winning and we deserved to win it.

"We showed some of the things that a team does when they haven't won in a while but we were pleased to come away with something.

"We missed out on a drop goal. If we get that it would be a completely different conversation.

"We were that close. The difference was a drop goal, we get that and we win away from home.

"There was lots of positives for us."

Jack Fletcher scored two tries for Woodford, while Jack Lechmere-Smith added another for Redfern's side.

The head coach then kicked one penalty and three conversions himself as they picked up an away draw.

Woodford now return home to take on a Southend Saxons side who hammered bottom side Ruislip 88-7 in their last outing.

Saxons have lost just twice this season, winning seven and drawing one, and find themselves in third place in the division.

But Redfern believes his side have shown that they can compete with the top teams in the division and can take confidence from their recent result.

He added: "We showed against Chingford we can beat anyone.

"We only lost to Colchester by a try and a penalty. We were really close.

"The players understand the position we're in. Everything is still really positive.

"It's making sure that come Saturday we perform like we did against Amersham and we build on that."