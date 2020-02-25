Redfern blames 'technical errors' for Woodford's defeat to Harpenden

Woodford in action against Harpenden earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford player/head coach Tom Redfern blamed "technical errors" for his side's defeat to Harpenden on Saturday.

Redfern's side were beaten 41-5 away at the London One North's fourth-placed team and still sit second from bottom in the league table.

But the head coach also believes injuries played their part in the loss and still managed to take some positives from the defeat.

"We were pretty injury hit," he said.

"We certainly weren't at full strength which is a shame.

"We did a lot of the stuff we have been working on in training which was pleasing, some organisational stuff in attack and defence.

"What undid us was a lot of technical errors.

"Harpenden's transition between defence and attack really punished us which is how they scored.

"They had the quality to put away the chances that we gave them.

"They deserved it as they are a strong side but it was our technical errors which gave them opportunities."

Jake Smith scored Woodford's only try of the game as they slipped to a second defeat of the season to Harpenden.

Redfern's side are 11 points behind third from bottom Old Priorians in the table having lost 18 of their 21 games this season.

But up next they face an Amersham & Chiltern side at home who they drew 24-24 with earlier in the season and are fourth from bottom.

Redfern admits it is a massive game for his side if they are to stay in the London One North.

He added: "Amersham is a big game on Saturday which we need to get points out of.

"We have had chances to put away games against sides both at the top and the bottom.

"We have Southend, Shelford and Ruislip coming up. We have played them all already and they were games that we were really close in.

"But it's all irrelevant if we don't beat Amersham on Saturday.

"We feel we should have won the game against them earlier this season with the possession and territory we had.

"We need to do that again and finish the chances that we get."