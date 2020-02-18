Redfern admits self belief is an issue after Woodford's home loss to Sudbury

Woodford in their clash with Harpenden earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford player/head coach Tom Redfern admits his side are suffering from a lack of self belief after they were beaten 29-24 at home to Sudbury on Saturday.

Redfern's side remain second from bottom in the London One North after their 17th league loss of the season and are 10 points behind Old Priorians who are third from bottom.

And the head coach was left frustrated as his side's inability to see out games once again cost them.

"It's the story of our season isn't it?," he said

"We're disappointed because we played really well again.

"We just lost it in the last five minutes.

"It's difficult. We got used to winning games we shouldn't have and now we're used to losing them.

"It's a psychological battle in any sport and we're in one.

"We can't generate the self belief that is needed in games where we're winning with 20 minutes left.

"It's a missed opportunity but we lost to Brentwood and Southend late on and they are missed opportunities too.

"There's three games there and if we won them we would have 13 points from them. It's not just this week."

Woodford competed well against mid-table Sudbury as tries from Fraser Piercey Farley, Ted Stanford as well a penalty try put them in a strong position.

But the defeat means they have now lost their last eight league games and take on a Harpenden side away on Saturday who are fourth having beaten Ruislip in their last game.

They have enjoyed an impressive season so far, winning 13 and losing seven of their 20 games and go into the clash on a four-game winning streak.

And after a 35-0 home loss to their next opponents earlier in the season, Redfern hopes his side can put in an improved performance this time round as they try to pick up much-needed points.

He added: "Harpenden will be another tough test. They are a very well-drilled side.

"We lost to them at home earlier this season so hopefully we can put that right.

"But we need to make sure we perform better than we did on Saturday that's for sure."