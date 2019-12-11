Search

Advanced search

Eton Manor director Farrell wants to take positives from draw into Colchester clash

PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 December 2019

Action from Eton Manor's win over Woodford (pic Martin Pearl)

Action from Eton Manor's win over Woodford (pic Martin Pearl)

Archant

Eton Manor director of rugby Mark Farrell believes his side can take positives from their 27-27 draw with Shelford on Saturday.

The result leaves Manor seventh in the London One North and means they are now unbeaten in their last two games.

Next up for them is a clash with second-placed Colchester and Farrell believes his side can go into the game with confidence.

"We saw two teams that were not going to take a step backwards," he said.

"The ensuing arm wrestle was a fantastic game to watch but ultimately not the result we wanted.

"Still, we can take some strong positives into next week's fixture when we welcome title-chasing Colchester RFC to Nutter Lane.

"Our scrum was the stronger of the two packs and this allowed us a solid platform to attack from and in the second half our cohesive defensive work was exemplary.

"We look forward to training this week with the return of several key players from injury and the team are looking to show the kind of form we demonstrated in the first part of this season's campaign."

Colchester continued their fine season with a huge 50-7 win over Old Priorians in their last game and are ten points off North Walsham in first.

Manor sit 11 points behind their upcoming opponents having won six of their 12 games so far this season, while Colchester have lost just twice.

Elsewhere, in the London Two North East, Wanstead will look to bounce back from their 10-6 loss to South Woodham Ferrers when they take on Stowmarket at home.

Stowmarket sit three places above Wanstead in the league table but lost 27-20 to Southwold in their last outing.

Wanstead have managed to turn their fortunes around slightly in recent weeks, putting together two wins in November and are ninth in the division.

They have won three, drawn one and lost six of their ten games so far, while Stowmarket have won five and lost five.

Most Read

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Sisterhood of travelling cyclists! Muslim women’s cycling group awarded TfL grant to expand into Redbridge

Cycle Sisters is a Muslim women's cycle group that was awarded a TfL grant. Picture: Cycle Sisters

General election 2019: Meet the candidates in Ilford South

The candidates in Ilford South come December 12: RoseMary Warrington, Munish Sharma, Ali Azeem, Mike Gapes, Ashburn Holder and Sam Tarry. Pictures: Supplied by candidates.

College students renovate new Ilford youth centre which tackles knife-crime with boxing

A team of Barking & Dagenham College students completed a community project for the charity Box Up Crime. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

Most Read

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Sisterhood of travelling cyclists! Muslim women’s cycling group awarded TfL grant to expand into Redbridge

Cycle Sisters is a Muslim women's cycle group that was awarded a TfL grant. Picture: Cycle Sisters

General election 2019: Meet the candidates in Ilford South

The candidates in Ilford South come December 12: RoseMary Warrington, Munish Sharma, Ali Azeem, Mike Gapes, Ashburn Holder and Sam Tarry. Pictures: Supplied by candidates.

College students renovate new Ilford youth centre which tackles knife-crime with boxing

A team of Barking & Dagenham College students completed a community project for the charity Box Up Crime. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Eton Manor director Farrell wants to take positives from draw into Colchester clash

Action from Eton Manor's win over Woodford (pic Martin Pearl)

West Ham Women hammers Crystal Palace in cup clash

West Ham Women manager Matt Beard during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London.

General election 2019: Vote and make your voice heard today

Stock image of person voting at General Election. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Woodford coach Redfern wants to use Ruislip win as a platform to pick up more victories

Woodford RFC vs Harpenden RFC. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Sargeant ready to battle for Orient number one spot says Embleton

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists