Eton Manor director Farrell wants to take positives from draw into Colchester clash

Action from Eton Manor's win over Woodford (pic Martin Pearl) Archant

Eton Manor director of rugby Mark Farrell believes his side can take positives from their 27-27 draw with Shelford on Saturday.

The result leaves Manor seventh in the London One North and means they are now unbeaten in their last two games.

Next up for them is a clash with second-placed Colchester and Farrell believes his side can go into the game with confidence.

"We saw two teams that were not going to take a step backwards," he said.

"The ensuing arm wrestle was a fantastic game to watch but ultimately not the result we wanted.

"Still, we can take some strong positives into next week's fixture when we welcome title-chasing Colchester RFC to Nutter Lane.

"Our scrum was the stronger of the two packs and this allowed us a solid platform to attack from and in the second half our cohesive defensive work was exemplary.

"We look forward to training this week with the return of several key players from injury and the team are looking to show the kind of form we demonstrated in the first part of this season's campaign."

Colchester continued their fine season with a huge 50-7 win over Old Priorians in their last game and are ten points off North Walsham in first.

Manor sit 11 points behind their upcoming opponents having won six of their 12 games so far this season, while Colchester have lost just twice.

Elsewhere, in the London Two North East, Wanstead will look to bounce back from their 10-6 loss to South Woodham Ferrers when they take on Stowmarket at home.

Stowmarket sit three places above Wanstead in the league table but lost 27-20 to Southwold in their last outing.

Wanstead have managed to turn their fortunes around slightly in recent weeks, putting together two wins in November and are ninth in the division.

They have won three, drawn one and lost six of their ten games so far, while Stowmarket have won five and lost five.