Eton Manor director Farrell praises defence for win over high-flying Colchester

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 December 2019

Eton Manor in action against Colchester. Picture: Martin Pearl

Eton Manor in action against Colchester. Picture: Martin Pearl

Archant

Eton Manor's director of rugby Mark Farrell heaped praise on his defence after a stunning 18-13 win over second placed Colchester.

Colchester had lost just two of their 12 games in the London One North heading into the clash, with Manor now sitting in sixth after the win.

And Farrell believes his side showed exactly what they are capable of.

He said: "No doubt that this was a very big day for us today, to win against the side in second place shows yet again what this Manor team is all about.

"Our defence was yet again the strongest aspect of our game.

"We defended three attacking five-metre scrums in the first 10 minutes of the game. Ultimately forcing Colchester to kick for goal set the template for the rest of the game.

"When we finally decided to look after the ball, we also managed to score three very well-executed tries.

"We are at the halfway point in this year's campaign, we now know what we are up against and with yet more players returning from injury, we look forward to the second half of the season."

Colchester took the lead after 18 minutes when they kicked a penalty after being denied from three scrums.

But after the referee played an advantage for a high tackle, the ball was shipped out to McKie who sent a drop goal through the posts to level the scores at 3-3.

Before the break, Manor had their first try of the game when Davis-Horne dived on the ball in the dead ball area to put his side 8-3 up.

Colchester had the chance to reduce the lead but missed a penalty as Manor went in at the break with the advantage.

Farrell's side were able to further extend their lead in the second half when Davis-Horne took the ball on before putting in a grubber kick through the onrushing defence.

He followed and gathered his kick which took play into Colchester's 22 before passing the ball to Brown out on his wing, who had the pace to score in the corner.

The extra two points were not converted but after 22 minutes Manor led 13-3.

A Colchester penalty reduced the score to 13-6 before they made the most of some confusion to react quickest after players had stopped for what looked to be a knock-on to score a try and make the conversion as the game ended 18-13.

Manor take on Harpenden on Saturday in their last game of the year.

Ilford pub closed due to 'pest problem'

The Great Spoon of Ilford has been closed due to a pest problem. Picture: Google

Ilford's new art gallery is officially open

Space Studios Ilford opening. Saturday December 7, 2019. Picture: David Mirzoeff

'It's time to move on': Former Ilford MP Mike Gapes thanks constituents for 27 years of support

Mike Gapes was MP for Ilford South for 27 years. Picture: Ken Mears

Chadwell Heath venue submits another planning application despite facing closure this week

Mayfair Venue. Photo: CHSRA

'They killed her': Hospital apologises after giving Woodford Green woman 'toxic' overdose of unapproved drug

Yvonne Hewitt and her husband Owen. Picture: Osbornes Law

