Manor director Farrell insists there were still positives despite discipline costing them at Chingford

Eton Manor's director of rugby Mark Farrell believes there were still positives to take from Saturday's game at Chingford despite a 17-7 defeat.

In tough conditions caused by Storm Dennis, Manor brought the scores level at 7-7 after going behind but were made to pay for sanctions against them as they were forced to play large parts of the game without all of their players on the pitch.

And Farrell admits that his side made things more difficult than they needed to be despite being pleased with some aspects of the performance.

"It was a tough day at the office but even in a loss there are always some positives," he said.

"For lengthy periods of the game our ball retention was very good, we hit double figures on phases more than a few times.

"It was good to see we can look after the ball, although ultimately our execution was not at the level required.

"We still managed to make things hard for ourselves as the sanctions mounted up.

"It's always very difficult to win without the full quota of players on the field.

"Full credit to Chingford who defended resolutely and managed the conditions better than us, they fully deserved their win."

Chingford took the lead after winning a scrum 10 metres out from Manor's line, allowing their forwards to have a couple of driving runs before spinning the ball along the line where they managed to go over despite a last-ditch tackle by Jamie Millais.

The conversion was successful but Manor hit back as Billy Cosma popped the ball to Jimmy Baber who powered forwards and managed to slip through a couple of tackles to get over the line as Mike Sage converted.

But the home side took a lead into half-time as they chased down an accurate kick to score and go 14-7 up before adding another three from a penalty.

Paddy Sheehy was shown a red card in the second half for retaliating to a high tackle, which went unpunished by the referee.

Manor wasted a good chance to score when Elliott Brown's pass to Aaron Lowe went astray as the latter knocked it on with the open try-line in front of him.

Farrell's side thought they had scored again when Carley Buisson dived over in the corner, only for play to be brought back for a knock-on.

And the away side ended the game with 13 men as Jimmy Baber was sin binned for talking back to the referee.

Next up for Eton Manor is a home clash with Old Haberdashers.