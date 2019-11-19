Eton Manor denied victory by late Brentwood penalty

Eton Manor in action against Brentwood. Picture: Martin Pearl Archant

Eton Manor picked up their fourth straight loss on Saturday as they were beaten 21-19 by Brentwood.

Brentwood opened the scoring when the ball was moved to their full-back who tried to round Millais and despite being tackled, was able to offload to the supporting winger to score.

The Brentwood fly-half was successful with the conversion and after 30 minutes the visitors led 7-0.

Manor had a spell of possession with some good runs by Sheehy, Sullivan Snr and Dutch but were unable to make a breakthrough.

At a scrum, Manor gave away a penalty in front of the posts and with time almost up, the visitors took the easy points on offer to move to a 10-0 lead.

Brentwood kicked off the second half and soon picked up from their first half dominance, taking an attack up field where they eventually worked the ball out wide to score.

The conversion was missed but after only three minutes of the second half Brentwood had increased their lead to 15-0.

But Manor found a way back into the game when the ball was given to Sheehy who, from 15 metres out, stepped inside the first defender and saw a gap which he sprinted through and went over the line for a well taken try.

With Dutch successful from the conversion, Manor were right back in the match at 15-7.

But continued Brentwood pressure did eventually tell as their forwards pummelled Manor's line and eventually increased their lead to 18-7 from a penalty.

Eton came back again when the ball was quickly recycled to Dutch who changed the direction of the attack and drifted down the blindside, cutting through Brentwood's defensive line to score.

Converting the try himself, Manor were now only a few points behind at 18-14.

They then took the lead for the first time in the match when they set up another driving maul which went over the line, with Sullivan Snr being credited with the score.

But Brentwood added a late penalty to stop Manor ending their losing run.

Eton Manor director of rugby Mark Farrell said: "To go down to a last gasp penalty was a hard pill to swallow but we can take a lot of positives from this particular loss."