Search

Advanced search

Eton Manor denied victory by late Brentwood penalty

PUBLISHED: 17:30 19 November 2019

Eton Manor in action against Brentwood. Picture: Martin Pearl

Eton Manor in action against Brentwood. Picture: Martin Pearl

Archant

Eton Manor picked up their fourth straight loss on Saturday as they were beaten 21-19 by Brentwood.

Brentwood opened the scoring when the ball was moved to their full-back who tried to round Millais and despite being tackled, was able to offload to the supporting winger to score.

The Brentwood fly-half was successful with the conversion and after 30 minutes the visitors led 7-0.

Manor had a spell of possession with some good runs by Sheehy, Sullivan Snr and Dutch but were unable to make a breakthrough.

At a scrum, Manor gave away a penalty in front of the posts and with time almost up, the visitors took the easy points on offer to move to a 10-0 lead.

Brentwood kicked off the second half and soon picked up from their first half dominance, taking an attack up field where they eventually worked the ball out wide to score.

The conversion was missed but after only three minutes of the second half Brentwood had increased their lead to 15-0.

But Manor found a way back into the game when the ball was given to Sheehy who, from 15 metres out, stepped inside the first defender and saw a gap which he sprinted through and went over the line for a well taken try.

With Dutch successful from the conversion, Manor were right back in the match at 15-7.

But continued Brentwood pressure did eventually tell as their forwards pummelled Manor's line and eventually increased their lead to 18-7 from a penalty.

Eton came back again when the ball was quickly recycled to Dutch who changed the direction of the attack and drifted down the blindside, cutting through Brentwood's defensive line to score.

Converting the try himself, Manor were now only a few points behind at 18-14.

They then took the lead for the first time in the match when they set up another driving maul which went over the line, with Sullivan Snr being credited with the score.

But Brentwood added a late penalty to stop Manor ending their losing run.

Eton Manor director of rugby Mark Farrell said: "To go down to a last gasp penalty was a hard pill to swallow but we can take a lot of positives from this particular loss."

Most Read

Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: Weston Homes

Planning decision set to be made on 18-storey block of flats in Ilford

Redbridge Council hope to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford school finance boss tried to ‘maximise’ pupil numbers for cash

An email was sent to staff at Winston Way Academy in the run-up to the Autumn Census. Picture: Google Streetview

Suspect package shuts Ilford Station

Ilford Station was closed due to a security incident this morning. Photo: Rosie Fenton

Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Goodmayes

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Goodmayes. Picture: @Ned321

Most Read

Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: Weston Homes

Planning decision set to be made on 18-storey block of flats in Ilford

Redbridge Council hope to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford school finance boss tried to ‘maximise’ pupil numbers for cash

An email was sent to staff at Winston Way Academy in the run-up to the Autumn Census. Picture: Google Streetview

Suspect package shuts Ilford Station

Ilford Station was closed due to a security incident this morning. Photo: Rosie Fenton

Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Goodmayes

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Goodmayes. Picture: @Ned321

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Eton Manor denied victory by late Brentwood penalty

Eton Manor in action against Brentwood. Picture: Martin Pearl

Daggers loanee starts like House on fire with brace as Shots silenced

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Wanstead Wetherspoons to lose all but two of its fruit machines over underage gambling despite venue’s crackdown

Landmark locations across Redbridge. The George Wanstead

Plans unveiled for £1.6m stadium upgrade in Woodford Green

Ashton Playing Fields is about to get an upgrade to welcome Woodford Town FC back to its home ground. Picture: Google

Mitzvah Day 2019: A day of good deeds from Redbridge schools and synagogues

Clore Tikva pupils and Nisa-Nashim volunteers bake for the Friday Night Cafe of Hope at Ilford's Jubilee Church. Picture: Yakir Zur
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists