Redfern filled with pride as Woodford beat Romford to claim title

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 March 2019

Woodford celebrate winning the London Two North East title after beating Romford & Gidea Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Woodford celebrate winning the London Two North East title after beating Romford & Gidea Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Highams club triumphed 27-12 away from home at the weekend

Woodford score a try against Romford & Gidea Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Woodford score a try against Romford & Gidea Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Tom Redfern says he is filled with immense pride after Woodford claimed the London Two North East title with a 27-12 success at Romford & Gidea Park on Saturday.

The Highams club went into the weekend knowing any success at second-placed Romford would give them an unassailable lead at the summit.

In testing conditions, Woodford were able to wrap up the title and promotion to London One North with three games to spare.

And head coach Redfern believes the title success is just rewards for the hard work and effort of all involved at the Highams.

“I’m pleased that all the months of hard work that everyone at the club, from the players to the coaches to everyone behind the scenes, has put in has been rewarded,” said Redfern.

“It’s been a brilliant ride for everyone involved and we all deserve the chance to celebrate our success.

“It’s been a big effort from everyone at the club and it was great that we were all able to celebrate together on Saturday night.

“We have a vision that we all believe in at the club and our chairman Richard Porter has been superb in his support.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done, I’m proud of what everyone at the club has done and I’m proud that we’ve won the title.”

As for the display in the win over Romford, Redfern felt Woodford were professional in claiming their success.

And the head coach attributed the triumph to sticking to the plan they had implemented all season, rather than switching things up against Romford.

“Throughout the season, we’ve focussed on ourselves in training and that was the same last week against Romford even when it might have been easier to focus on them,” added the head coach.

“By focussing on ourselves ahead of every game, it’s allowed us to maximise our strengths and that has helped us get to where we are now.

“We had great defence against Romford, which helped put them under pressure and we had good speed in attack once we regained the ball.

“Like any sport, rugby is a results-based environment, but we know that good displays lead to wins and I’m pleased with how we’ve played this season.”

