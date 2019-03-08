Search

Redfern puts Woodford's title-winning campaign down to greater consistency

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 April 2019

Woodford celebrate winning the London Two North East title (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Woodford celebrate winning the London Two North East title (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern reflects on his team’s title-winning season in London Two North East

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Tom Redfern believes Woodford's success in London Two North East this term was in part down to his talented squad consistently performing to the best of their ability.

The Highams club enjoyed a remarkable season to finish top of the pile after losing just three times in 22 matches.

Woodford's best run of form saw the club string together a run of 10 straight victories from December to March that culminated in the team winning the title at Romford & Gidea Park on March 9.

It has been a remarkable upturn in fortunes for the Highams club, who only avoided relegation in the previous campaign on points difference.

And head coach Redfern believes the stunning transformation was in part down to the team regularly performing to the levels he knows they are capable of. “We always knew we had quality players in the team, but we had just lacked that consistency in recent seasons,” he said.

“We had that this season – which was a huge help –and it was a great effort from the lads to maintain it right the way through the season.

“Everyone at the club worked hard to keep lifting our standards throughout the season which helped us win the title.”

With the dust now settling on their title-winning campaign, attentions turn to Woodford's return to London One North.

The Highams club are back in the sixth tier of English rugby for the first time since the 2014/15 campaign when they finished bottom after winning just three of 22 matches.

That is a fate Redfern will want his charges to avoid next term, though the head coach was coy about his early expectations for the upcoming campaign.

“We want to build on what we've done this season and that is our focus now,” added the Woodford boss.

“We want to continue the journey we've been on and that means hitting the ground running next season.

“It's tough to set performance-related goals for next season this early, but we've asked the players how they want the experience to go.

“We know they want to keep playing good rugby and to have a good time playing for the club, so we just want to maintain a positive environment for them to do that in.”

