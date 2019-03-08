Search

Manor aiming to achieve the improbable task of ending Rochford’s winning streak

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 March 2019

Garth Tucker scoring for Eton Manor away to Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).

Can Jamie Connors’ inconsistent team halt Rochford Hundred’s 44-match winning league run?

Eton Manor have a big challenge on their hands ahead of Rochford Hundred’s visit to east London in the London One North this weekend.

Jamie Connors will see his squad go toe-to-toe with the best side in the division on Saturday and the odds are stacked against them.

Not only do Rochford lead what looks a strong league this season, but they are also unbeaten.

After 22 games, the pace-setters have won every single match and scored an astonishing 1,245 points which gives them a positive points difference of + 1,056.

This is all the more impressive given Rochford only come up to this league this season after they took the London Two North East division by storm.

Hundred also won every league match last season and so the task in front of Manor is to try and end a stunning winning league run of 44 games which stretches back all the way to April 8 2017 – the final day of the 2016/17 term.

A potentially good omen for the New Wilderness outfit is the fact Rochford almost lost the zero in their losses column on March 2.

The title-chasing outfit made the trip to North Walsham and won by a tight 24-23 margin.

It shows if put under pressure, Hundred can be pushed to the limit and Manor will aim to produce what is most definitely the unexpected this week.

Connors’ team lost 51-7 away to Rochford on November 24 which was respectable given some of the thrashings the Essex outfit have handed out this term.

Manor were hoping to fight for promotion alongside Hundred this season, but a poor run of losses to end 2018 thwarted their hopes.

After winning away to Ruislip on October 6, Connors saw his side suffer seven defeats from their next eight league matches.

It means as we approach the last few games of the campaign, the Wanstead-based club are in the unusual position of ninth.

Manor haven’t finished as low as that since the 2010/11 season and captain Nick Horton knows consistency must improve.

Speaking earlier this month, he said: “We have a really strong squad, but we only train Tuesdays and Thursdays and if someone does drop out it affects us badly.

“Our matchday squad basically changes week by week and as players we need to recognise that can’t be the case.

“If we want to be at the top like we have been in the past, the best 18 needs to be available all the time, so that’s on us.

“The players have to recognise this and we do and going forward we need to buy into things a little bit more.”

