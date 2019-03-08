Search

Manor slump to defeat despite bright start

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 March 2019

Eton Manor's Elliott Brown goes over for one of two tries against Old Priorians (pic: Martin Pearl).

London One North: Old Priorians 26 Eton Manor 10

Eton Manor's Freddie Hatton looks to tackle an Old Priorians opponent (pic: Martin Pearl).Eton Manor's Freddie Hatton looks to tackle an Old Priorians opponent (pic: Martin Pearl).

Eton Manor look set to finish in the bottom half following another frustrating defeat at the weekend in the London One North.

Old Priorians got the better of the New Wilderness outfit on Saturday, defeating them 26-10 to hand them a 12th loss of the campaign.

Jamie Connors’ men have struggled to perform at their best this season and the latest reverse has seen them fall to ninth in the standings.

With a tricky run of games still to come, Manor hopes of finishing seventh or higher are now all but over.

Things actually started well for the Wanstead-based side in Greenford despite a strong wind affecting both teams.

After going close to a try, Manor did cross the line with 22 on the clock when Cameron Dutch’s kick was gathered by Elliott Brown for the first try.

Priorians replied straight away, however, and when they went over for their first score of the match, the conversion was successful.

It handed the initiative to the hosts and they kicked on during the final exchanges of the opening 40.

Two more first-half tries, one with the extras added, had Priorians 19-5 up at the break in Perivale.

Manor needed a quick reply, but got the opposite with the Old boys grabbing a fourth score five minutes after the match had got back underway.

Connors’ men did manage to regroup and enjoyed a spell of pressure which led to their second score of the game.

After good work by George Cosma and Jamie Millaise, Dutch’s grubber kick saw Brown chase and gather again to grab his second of the day.

The conversion was missed, but the gap was 26-10 with 22 minutes of the match left and yet the score didn’t change.

Instead, frustrations boiled over for both teams with the referee forced to bring out a couple of cards.

A high tackle on Manor’s Frank Webber saw players come together and Cosma got a yellow for his involvement in the fracas while Priorians had a man sent off.

It didn’t have an impact on the final score, though, with the visitors unable to make their possession count late on.

Manor are ninth after this 12th defeat of the season and without a game this weekend as they look to find a way of arresting their inconsistency.

