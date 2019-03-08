Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Eton Manor aim to bounce back at Old Haberdashers

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 March 2019

Eton Manor's Elliott Brown goes over for one of two tries against Old Priorians (pic: Martin Pearl).

Eton Manor's Elliott Brown goes over for one of two tries against Old Priorians (pic: Martin Pearl).

Archant

New Wilderness outfit beaten 27-19 at home to leaders Rochford Hundred last time out

Eton Manor will be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat in London One North when they visit Old Haberdashers on Saturday.

The New Wilderness outfit lost out at home last weekend, though there was no shame in going down 27-19 to runaway leaders Rochford Hundred.

Manor, however, are likely to be gutted to have just missed out on claiming a losing bonus point.

A positive, though, will have been their attitude, with the New Wilderness side scoring two late tries as they kept going right until the end.

That strong finish to the game is something Manor will look to build on come Saturday when they visit Haberdashers, with the previous meeting between the sides ending in a 14-8 loss at home for the New Wilderness outfit in December.

That is something that is sure to be in the minds of the Manor squad as they look to gain an element of revenge with a victory of their own at Haberdashers this weekend.

Most Read

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Eton Manor aim to bounce back at Old Haberdashers

Eton Manor's Elliott Brown goes over for one of two tries against Old Priorians (pic: Martin Pearl).

Norwich, Wolves and Brighton keen on Leyton Orient defender Happe

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe beats Ebbsfleet United forward Michael Cheek to the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s boss Edinburgh praises squad attributes after Fylde win

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Children encouraged to sign up for Premiership Football Camps

Premiership Football Camps will take place at Chigwell's Metropolitan Police Club from April 8-18 (pic: Premiership Football Camps)

Two Redbridge schools awarded £10,000 each to tackle air pollution

Air pollution research. Photo: PA/Lewis Whyld
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists