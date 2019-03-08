Eton Manor aim to bounce back at Old Haberdashers

Eton Manor's Elliott Brown goes over for one of two tries against Old Priorians (pic: Martin Pearl). Archant

New Wilderness outfit beaten 27-19 at home to leaders Rochford Hundred last time out

Eton Manor will be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat in London One North when they visit Old Haberdashers on Saturday.

The New Wilderness outfit lost out at home last weekend, though there was no shame in going down 27-19 to runaway leaders Rochford Hundred.

Manor, however, are likely to be gutted to have just missed out on claiming a losing bonus point.

A positive, though, will have been their attitude, with the New Wilderness side scoring two late tries as they kept going right until the end.

That strong finish to the game is something Manor will look to build on come Saturday when they visit Haberdashers, with the previous meeting between the sides ending in a 14-8 loss at home for the New Wilderness outfit in December.

That is something that is sure to be in the minds of the Manor squad as they look to gain an element of revenge with a victory of their own at Haberdashers this weekend.