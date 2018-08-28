Redfern reminds Woodford they must take things one game at a time ahead of Norwich trip

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club currently seven points clear at the summit with just seven games to go this term

Tom Redfern has reminded Woodford they cannot afford to think too far ahead as they return to London Two North East action at Norwich on Saturday.

The Highams club had last weekend off and will hope the rest stands them in good stead ahead of their trip to Norfolk this weekend.

Ahead of the next round of fixtures, Woodford sit atop the pile and have a seven-point lead over Romford & Gidea Park in second.

With just seven games to go this term, the Highams club look in a good position to seal a return to London One North after four seasons away.

Their run-in, though, sees some tough games including a trip to Romford on March 9; a home clash against fifth-placed Stowmarket on March 23; and a derby at Wanstead on March 30.

Even Saturday’s trip to Norwich sees Woodford face a difficult foe with their hosts currently third.

And with several potentially tricky games still to come, head coach Redfern knows his side cannot allow themselves to think too far ahead.

“We have to take it one game at a time and the Norwich match this weekend will be another big game for us,” he said.

“Norwich are doing well and they’re no mugs, so they’ll be looking to beat us after we beat them at home earlier in the season.

“Norwich did well last year too and they’re doing well now after a slow start to the season, but the focus going into the game will be on us like always.”

Woodford’s trip to Norwich will be their first game since the start of this year’s Guinness Six Nations, which can often have an adverse affect on player availability.

With England playing France on Sunday, there should not be too many problems this weekend.

But with plenty of Six Nations action still to come, Redfern knows that might not always be the case.

“There are going to be some availability challenges over the coming weeks, but it’s going to be the same for everyone in the division,” he added.

“Our squad is looking good for the Norwich game, but it is something that we will have to look at on a game-by-game basis.

“It’s going to affect all teams, but maybe some more than others given that there are a few clubs that are a lot closer to Twickenham Stadium than others.

“Success is a squad effort, though, so if we do have any players away, hopefully we don’t feel the affects too badly.”