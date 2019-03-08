Search

Pugh frustrated by how Wanstead started and ended defeat at Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 March 2019

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Herons went down 25-19 away from home on Saturday

Bill Pugh was disappointed with how Wanstead started and finished their 25-19 defeat at Norwich in London Two North East.

The Herons began slowly in Norfolk, but rallied to lead 12-5 at the break following two impressive tries.

The Roding Lane North club were able to cross for a third in the second half, but were dealt a blow in the closing moments when Norwich scored what proved to be the winning try.

Head coach Pugh says he was content with what he saw in the middle 50 minutes from Wanstead, but admits periods at either end of the match were not good enough.

“We didn’t turn up for the first 10 minutes and we couldn’t control the last 20 minutes, and those periods cost us,” said Pugh.

“We let in the first try in that opening 10-minute spell, but we recovered well to lead at half time.

“Norwich kept plugging away in the second half and it was gutting when they got the winning try late on.

“We had a few players out of position and I can’t fault their effort, but I feel we would have won had we been at full strength.”

