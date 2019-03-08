Wanstead’s Pugh believes Norwich trip marks start of exciting run-in

Wanstead celebrate a try earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bill Pugh believes Wanstead face an exciting end to the London Two North East season, starting with Saturday’s trip to Norwich.

The Herons are back in action on Saturday after the league took a break last weekend with no games scheduled.

After visiting Norwich, Wanstead host champions Woodford next Saturday and round out the campaign at South Woodham Ferrers on April 6.

All three games have something riding on them, with Norwich one point and one place better off than Wanstead, Woodford being the Herons’ fierce rivals and South Woodham still fighting for survival.

And head coach Pugh is pleased the Roding Lane North club will still be involved in plenty of high-pressured situations between now and the end of the campaign.

“We have some good tests to come between now and the end of the season,” said Pugh.

“There’s something to play for in every game we have left for both teams and that should be exciting.

“They are the kind of matches that you want to be involved in, especially at this stage of the season.”

With no games last weekend, Wanstead have not been in action since beating Stowmarket 17-15 at home on March 9 for their fourth win in five matches.

Having not played for two weeks, there may be some cobwebs to blow away early on when the Herons head for Norwich on Saturday.

Pugh, though, believes the break will prove to be a positive for the Roding Lane North club as they look to finish the campaign strongly.

“There were a few sore bodies in the team before the break, so it will have done us some good having been given a chance to rest up,” he added.

“We’ve had more time to work on our plans too, which can only be a positive for us as well.

“We’re hoping that things are building towards a good end to the season for us which will help us next season.”

When Wanstead hosted Norwich earlier in the campaign, they recorded a 12-10 success in November.

And Pugh will be hoping the Herons can achieve a similar result in Norfolk this weekend.