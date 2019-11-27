Much changed Eton Manor side secure first away win at Old Priorians in four years

Action from Eton Manor's clash with Old Priorians (pic Martin Pearl) Archant

Eton Manor picked up an 12-7 away win at Old Priorians in the London One North on Saturday, a ground which they had not won at in four years.

The team was much changes from previous weeks with 13 forwards who had played first team rugby this season unavailable for various reason, including three who had been picked to play for Cyprus.

Even though Manor were in control of most aspects of play early on, they were let down by some poor decision making and handling in poor conditions and were not helped by the loss of stand in hooker Ryan Lee to injury.

Despite all their possession, it took Manor 20 minutes before they recorded their first points of the game.

After another period of pressure and going through the phases, they eventually worked the ball out to Jamie Millais who went over out wide.

Cameron Dutch failed to add the extra points from the conversion but Manor had taken a deserved 5-0 lead.

The game continued to be an error ridden affair, although Priorians were working their way back into the contest and had more possession inside Manor's half.

They were helped when the ref sent the returning Ben Bolton-Smith to the sin bin for an offence at the breakdown, though Manor held on to their lead going into half-time.

Priorians kicked off the second half and put Manor under some early pressure but their handling let them down.

Some poor decision making by the away side put themselves under unnecessary pressure and after giving away a penalty at a lineout, Manor found themselves defending an attacking lineout eight metres from their line.

Priorians secured the thrown in and set up a maul before breaking off the back and going over the line for their first points of the day and with the conversion successful they took a 7-5 lead.

But Manor retook the lead after Priorians' poor control saw the ball knocked backwards over the try line, with Elliot Brown alert to what was happening and reacting the quickest to rush over the line and dive on the ball.

The ref awarded the try and Dutch added the conversion to give his side a 12-7 win.

Elsewhere, Woodford slipped to a 24-17 defeat to Southend Saxons to leave them second from bottom.