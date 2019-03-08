Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Manor suffer Southend defeat to finish season in ninth

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 April 2019

Garth Tucker looks to bring the ball forward for Eton Manor against Amersham & Chiltern (pic: Martin Pearl).

Garth Tucker looks to bring the ball forward for Eton Manor against Amersham & Chiltern (pic: Martin Pearl).

Archant

London One North: Southend Saxons 35 Eton Manor 7

Eton Manor finished a tough season with another bad result on Saturday, losing 35-7 away to Southend Saxons.

The New Wilderness club knew a win could have seen them finish a respectable sixth in the London One North.

It would have been something to build on for next season and would have followed back-to-back fifth-placed finishes over the last two years.

However, Manor scuppered to a frustrating loss where they let in five tries, despite making a decent start, to come ninth.

On a day where Jamie Connors returned to Saxons for the first time since leaving in 2012, it was an ultimately forgettable afternoon.

What compounded Manor's disappointment was the fact that results elsewhere went their way.

If the New Wilderness club had won on the road, they would have leapfrogged Old Priorians, Amersham & Chiltern and last weekend's opponents Southend.

Yet it wasn't to be and Manor have plenty of work to do during the summer.

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Former Ilford Primark worker who started fire in store given suspended sentence

Shutters drawn at Primark after the store in High Road was evacuated back in 2011.

Boy, 10, hit by car in Barkingside

Police were called after a child was hit by a car in Barkingside High Street on Sunday, April 11. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Former Ilford Primark worker who started fire in store given suspended sentence

Shutters drawn at Primark after the store in High Road was evacuated back in 2011.

Boy, 10, hit by car in Barkingside

Police were called after a child was hit by a car in Barkingside High Street on Sunday, April 11. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Manor suffer Southend defeat to finish season in ninth

Garth Tucker looks to bring the ball forward for Eton Manor against Amersham & Chiltern (pic: Martin Pearl).

Fed Cup squad join up with West Ham Women for tennis football fun at Copper Box

Great Britain Fed Cup players and West Ham Women at the Olympic Park (pic Getty Images for LTA)

Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Taylor to play full-strength Daggers side against Eastleigh out of respect for play-off race

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge (19) celebrates his goal at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barkingside fall to West Essex defeat but are safe

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists