Manor suffer Southend defeat to finish season in ninth

Garth Tucker looks to bring the ball forward for Eton Manor against Amersham & Chiltern (pic: Martin Pearl). Archant

London One North: Southend Saxons 35 Eton Manor 7

Eton Manor finished a tough season with another bad result on Saturday, losing 35-7 away to Southend Saxons.

The New Wilderness club knew a win could have seen them finish a respectable sixth in the London One North.

It would have been something to build on for next season and would have followed back-to-back fifth-placed finishes over the last two years.

However, Manor scuppered to a frustrating loss where they let in five tries, despite making a decent start, to come ninth.

On a day where Jamie Connors returned to Saxons for the first time since leaving in 2012, it was an ultimately forgettable afternoon.

What compounded Manor's disappointment was the fact that results elsewhere went their way.

If the New Wilderness club had won on the road, they would have leapfrogged Old Priorians, Amersham & Chiltern and last weekend's opponents Southend.

Yet it wasn't to be and Manor have plenty of work to do during the summer.