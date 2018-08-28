Red card proves costly for Manor in defeat
PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 January 2019
Archant
London One North: Sudbury 27 Eton Manor 20
Eton Manor’s mini revival in the London One North hit a bump in the road following a loss at Sudbury on Saturday.
After a testing end to the year, Jamie Connors’ men started 2019 with back-to-back wins over Fullerians and Diss.
It came to a halt at Sudbury, however, as the hosts secured a 27-20 victory with a strong second-half display.
Manor led 15-7 at half time, after a brace by Garth Tucker with Mitchell Din scoring one penalty and a conversion, but they were reduced to 14 just before the break.
Daniel Peasnell was shown a red card for an alleged use of the head and it was a key decision in the contest.
Although Manor increased their advantage early into the second period through Brad Burrell, that was as good as it would get.
Sudbury fought back and scored three unanswered tries in the final 25 minutes to take the win.
It was a frustrating loss for Manor, especially after a good start and the red card, and they will hope to respond on Saturday at home to Ruislip.
The visitors are 11th in the table and lost 39-0 to Connors’ men back on October 6.