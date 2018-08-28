Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Red card proves costly for Manor in defeat

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 January 2019

Eton Manor's Jack Sullivan defending with Oscar Townend and Jack Emerson at Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).

Eton Manor's Jack Sullivan defending with Oscar Townend and Jack Emerson at Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).

Archant

London One North: Sudbury 27 Eton Manor 20

Aaron Lowe in action for Eton Manor at Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).Aaron Lowe in action for Eton Manor at Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).

Eton Manor’s mini revival in the London One North hit a bump in the road following a loss at Sudbury on Saturday.

After a testing end to the year, Jamie Connors’ men started 2019 with back-to-back wins over Fullerians and Diss.

It came to a halt at Sudbury, however, as the hosts secured a 27-20 victory with a strong second-half display.

Manor led 15-7 at half time, after a brace by Garth Tucker with Mitchell Din scoring one penalty and a conversion, but they were reduced to 14 just before the break.

Garth Tucker scoring for Eton Manor away to Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).Garth Tucker scoring for Eton Manor away to Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).

Daniel Peasnell was shown a red card for an alleged use of the head and it was a key decision in the contest.

Although Manor increased their advantage early into the second period through Brad Burrell, that was as good as it would get.

Sudbury fought back and scored three unanswered tries in the final 25 minutes to take the win.

It was a frustrating loss for Manor, especially after a good start and the red card, and they will hope to respond on Saturday at home to Ruislip.

The visitors are 11th in the table and lost 39-0 to Connors’ men back on October 6.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

Kathleen Wright in the wet room without a shower with children Ashton aged 9 and Aaleigha 10

Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

The police car was damaged in the crash. Photo: Archant

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

#includeImage($article, 225)

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

#includeImage($article, 225)

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

#includeImage($article, 225)

Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Red card proves costly for Manor in defeat

Eton Manor's Jack Sullivan defending with Oscar Townend and Jack Emerson at Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).

Striker Wilkinson snubbed other offers for return to Daggers

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham with pressure from Orient's Sam Ling (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Faces Nightclub assault: Tower Hamlets man charged with alleged attack in Gants Hill

The alleged attack is said to have happened outside Faces Nightclub, Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge blanketed in snow: Readers’ photos of wintry weather

Snow settled over parts of Redbridge last night (January 22). Photo: Ron Jeffries

Serious Violence Summit 2019: Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham come together to tackle violent crime

The Serious Violence Summit brought together representatives from Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge. Picture: LBBD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists