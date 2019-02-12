Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Vikings too strong for inconsistent Manor

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 February 2019

Garth Tucker scoring for Eton Manor away to Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).

Garth Tucker scoring for Eton Manor away to Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).

Archant

London One North: Eton Manor 22 North Walsham 50

Eton Manor were able to pick up a bonus-point at home to North Walsham on Saturday, but it was another frustrating afternoon.

Jamie Connors’ men went into the London One North contest hoping to back up a solid display at Colchester (34-17 loss).

The promotion-chasing outfit were simply too good, however, and ran out 50-22 away winners.

Vikings scored three tries with no reply before Manor did get on the board with the experienced Garth Tucker going over.

At the break it was 28-7, yet the hosts finished the half strongly at the New Wilderness.

It was unfortunately not a sign of things to come as Walsham extended their lead to 40-7 before the home side finished on a high to clinch a bonus-point.

Calvin Bradley, Rhys Davis-Horne and Luigi Martelletti got on the scoresheet for Manor in the second half, but they lost a fourth straight match.

The inconsistent form of the Wanstead-based club has seen them drop to ninth in the table.

Manor have this weekend off and return to competitive action again on March 2 with a trip to relegation-threatened Luton where they will hope to complete the double over the Bedfordshire outfit.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Man, 22, dies after Ilford Hill crash

Romford Road looking towards Ilford Hill

Goodmayes Tesco redevelopment: Latest plans for 1,400-home scheme to be revealed on these March dates

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

10 things you only know if you have shopped at Tesco Goodmayes

The turn in can get congested. Photo: Google Maps

Labour Party split: Ilford South MP Mike Gapes must hold by-election, says Redbridge Council leader

Mayor Sadiq Khan with Cllr Jas Athwal, MP MIke Gapes and Val Shawcross

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Vikings too strong for inconsistent Manor

Garth Tucker scoring for Eton Manor away to Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).

Ilford Wanderers seal comfortable win over strugglers Maldon

Ilford Wanderers in action against Maldon (Pic: Colin Brown)

Athletics: Ilford members make Chingford League bow

Ilford members face the camera at the Chingford League meeting

The key is remaining calm, says O’s head coach

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Morgan vows to play it his way after Cook backs England for World Cup

England's Eoin Morgan (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists