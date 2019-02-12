Vikings too strong for inconsistent Manor

Garth Tucker scoring for Eton Manor away to Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl). Archant

London One North: Eton Manor 22 North Walsham 50

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eton Manor were able to pick up a bonus-point at home to North Walsham on Saturday, but it was another frustrating afternoon.

Jamie Connors’ men went into the London One North contest hoping to back up a solid display at Colchester (34-17 loss).

The promotion-chasing outfit were simply too good, however, and ran out 50-22 away winners.

Vikings scored three tries with no reply before Manor did get on the board with the experienced Garth Tucker going over.

At the break it was 28-7, yet the hosts finished the half strongly at the New Wilderness.

It was unfortunately not a sign of things to come as Walsham extended their lead to 40-7 before the home side finished on a high to clinch a bonus-point.

Calvin Bradley, Rhys Davis-Horne and Luigi Martelletti got on the scoresheet for Manor in the second half, but they lost a fourth straight match.

The inconsistent form of the Wanstead-based club has seen them drop to ninth in the table.

Manor have this weekend off and return to competitive action again on March 2 with a trip to relegation-threatened Luton where they will hope to complete the double over the Bedfordshire outfit.