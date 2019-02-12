Manor attempt to build on respectable showing at Colchester
PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 February 2019
The New Wilderness outfit return home to their artificial grass pitch hoping to give North Walsham a stern examination
Eton Manor entertain North Walsham on Saturday in the London One North looking to build on a solid performance last time out.
Jamie Connors’ team suffered a 34-17 loss at Colchester at the weekend, but showed great fight throughout in Essex.
After visiting the second best team in the division, the third-placed side now travel to the New Wilderness this time.
The previous encounter on October 27 saw the Vikings hand out a 37-7 beating to inconsistent Manor and Connors men will eye revenge on Saturday.
Even though the Wanstead-based club go into the clash following three consecutive defeats, they produced a good display last weekend.
Colchester made it 11 wins in a row against Manor, but the ex-National League Three South clubs went toe-to-toe for 80 minutes.
The visitors led 12-5 at one point and grabbed three tries at their old rivals, yet it was the hosts who triumphed by a 17-point margin in the end.
Given Manor were missing key men, it was a respectable result, but they will hope for even better this weekend as they attempt to secure a first win for over a month since a 77-5 triumph against Diss on January 12.