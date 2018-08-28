Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Wigham hails Park after ‘massively important’ derby win

PUBLISHED: 17:30 18 December 2018

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham applauds his players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham applauds his players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Crow Lane club secured a superb 22-8 victory away to local rivals Wanstead on Saturday

Romford & Gidea Park kept the pressure on London Two North East leaders and title foes Woodford with an impressive 22-8 victory at local rivals Wanstead on Saturday and head coach Jordan Wigham heaped praise on his improving team.

The contest at Roding Lane North appeared a tricky one for Park, who had been held to a 19-19 draw by Cantabrigian the weekend before.

Second-placed Romford showed their class, however, to secure an excellent double over the Herons, who finished fourth in the 2017/18 campaign.

Wigham said: “After our two games with them last year, the first where we were blown away and the second a draw, we knew Wanstead would be a massive challenge for us this season.

“We knew this game in particular was a potential banana skin as they are solid at home and hard to beat, but it was a very good win and a massively important one too.”

The contest, which was both clubs last of 2018, was played out in horrible conditions as a strong wind and heavy rain made it tough for the two teams.

Romford’s forwards gained the upper-hand, though, and the visitors led 17-3 at half time after tries by scrum-half Barney Savill and wing Tyler Ford.

Full-back Jack MacVeigh kicked the extras of both scores, plus a penalty, and despite a further drop in the temperature, Park only conceded once to rivals Wanstead after the restart.

The visitors then had the final say on proceedings when their in-form second row Pete O’Brien drove over in the corner to make it 22-8 and give Romford another brilliant win, which makes 10 victories from their last 11 fixtures – a superb record.

“It was one of the worst conditions I have ever witnessed in rugby. We had hail stones and wind, so freezing conditions, but the boys battled through it and got the win,” Wigham proudly reflected.

“We could have really put Wanstead to sword, but due to the weather our error count was a lot higher than usual.”

This was a mightily impressive result against a strong Herons team and Park are now nine points ahead of Stowmarket heading into 2019.

Related articles

Most Read

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

Twenty-five firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop in Meads Lane, Seven Kings. Photo: Twitter/@LondonFire

Most Read

Win a luxury break for two at Armathwaite Hall in the Lake District

The hotel is full of original features

The best Christmas Markets in Lancashire and the Lake District

Preston at Christmas - Photo courtesy of Preston City Council

10 pretty Lancashire villages that you should visit

Pretty Lancashire villages

10 of the best afternoon teas in the Ribble Valley

Afternoon tea at Bashall Barn

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Lancashire and the Lake District

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient manager delighted with young defenders Happe and Ling

Leyton Orient centre back Dan Happe battles with a Beaconsfield Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Essex sign Delport for Vitality Blast

Cameron Delport in action for Leicestershire during the 2018 Vitality Blast (pic David Davies/PA)

Eton Manor can only finish year with fifth straight loss

Rhys Davis-Horne looks to bring the ball forward for Eton Manor against H.A.C (pic: Martin Pearl).

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Ebbsfleet boss Hill says FA Trophy clash with Daggers didn’t go their way

Ebbsfleet manager Garry Hill on the touchline at the Kuflink Stadium (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists