Head coach Connors knows Sudbury are no pushover, but Manor eye third straight win

Eton Manor players hold up their Fullerians opponents (pic: Martin Pearl). Archant

Sudbury gave Eton Manor two tough tests during the 2016/17 London One North campaign

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eton Manor travel to Sudbury on Saturday after back-to-back wins, but head coach Jamie Connors is not taking the London One North strugglers lightly.

The New Wilderness club put 77 points on Diss last weekend after a narrow 16-8 success away to Fullerians on January 5.

It has lifted spirits at Manor, but they can ill-afford to take this Saturday’s opponents for granted despite sitting 10th in the table.

Connors said: “I remember a couple of years ago when they were in the league they were a tough prospect at home and we had a difficult game there.

“We must keep our momentum going, but at the same time we know we have to work really hard this weekend.”

Sudbury were last in the league in the 2016/17 campaign and even though Manor beat them twice, both encounters were close.

The first, in Suffolk, finished 15-8 to Connors’ team and the next meeting at the New Wilderness saw a thriller produced.

Manor eventually triumphed by a 33-32 score, but those results are enough to warn them ahead of the upcoming clash.

What will help the Wanstead-based club is the fact they will have a similar squad to pick from which thrashed Diss 77-5.

“I don’t think we will have to make many changes because all the guys from last week are fit. I am hoping to have Ollie Waugh back,” Connors said.

“He has been our best forward, but he was injured last weekend, so we weren’t at full strength for the Diss game.

“Hopefully we will get Ollie involved, but he has a bit of a sore shoulder and I don’t want to rush him back and for him to injure it again.

“We just need to be conscious of that, but apart from maybe him I think we should have a similar squad again to last weekend.”

Manor produced one of their best performances of the season on Saturday to thrash Diss.

Elliott Brown crossed over five times at the New Wilderness and Aaron Lowe, Jack Sullivan and Harry Bone grabbed doubles too.

Oscar Townend and Robb Falls also claimed tries and the success has boosted confidence ahead of the lengthy trip to Sudbury.

Connors added: “Coming off the back of 70 points we have to be confident and the boys are in a good place.

“They are enjoying their rugby and we can’t wait to get out there and to hopefully keep the good run going.”