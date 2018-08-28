Connors urges Manor to put pressure on Colchester

Eton Manor duo Luigi Martelletti and Garth Tucker look to stop a Ruislip opponent (pic: Martin Pearl). Archant

The New Zealander wants his inconsistent team to try and cause an upset on Saturday

Jamie Connors knows Eton Manor are not expected to pick up many points away to Colchester on Saturday, but wants his player to try and upset the odds.

The New Wilderness outfit are seventh in the London One North with 49 points, but 31 off this weekend’s hosts, who are second in the table and going for promotion.

Manor have lost their last two matches in the division and could suffer a third straight defeat given Colchester’s superb form, yet Connors wants his men to try and gain revenge over the Essex side after a 46-20 home reverse on October 20.

He said: “We have to go up there and put in a performance. When they played us at our place we were in the game for 40 to 50 minutes and then fell away a little bit and we gave them a few tries at the end.

“But you never know what could happen, if can we get stuck into them pressure can do funny things.

“Obviously we want to go there and win, we want to win every game, but at the same time we need to be realistic. I think a good performance is what we need first of all.”

Inconsistency has been a problem for Manor all season with eight wins achieved from 18 matches and the other 10 fixtures resulting in nine defeats and a single draw.

Connors’ men have hit purples patches during this campaign and then found victories hard to come by and availability hasn’t helped.

“We have really suffered from continuity in all areas. Every week someone seems to be off skiing or off on holiday with their girlfriend or wife, so it is difficult when you hardly ever put the same team out,” said Manor’s head coach.

“I don’t think we have put the same side out this season, so that is a big aspect of it and on Saturday our captain Nick Horton is away and we’ve lost other players. It is pretty frustrating all-round.”

Nevertheless, Manor, who have enjoyed some great battles with Colchester over the years, will give everything against their rivals.

Connors admitted: “It will be a really tough game. They are pretty strong, sitting second and it will be a tall order.”

This will be Manor’s first match for two weeks, after a break last Saturday, and they are still reeling from the 31-25 loss they suffered at home to Ruislip on January 26.

“We were pretty disappointed, especially as in the second half we created a lot of opportunities to score and win the game,” Connors said.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t quite nail them, so it was really disappointing to lose to a team at home which we should have beaten.”