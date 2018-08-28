Search

Redfern admits Woodford face ‘different type of pressure’ after win at Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 January 2019

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club moved seven points clear at top of table with latest victory

Tom Redfern admits there is now a ‘different type of pressure’ on Woodford after they extended their lead at the top of London Two North East with a 48-29 success at Ipswich.

The Highams claimed a 13th win of the season, which also maintained their 100 per cent record away from home.

With second-placed Romford & Gidea Park only drawing at struggling Harlow, Woodford were able to move seven points clear at the summit.

Head coach Redfern was happy with the latest success, but knows the Highams club must continue to play to their potential in the coming weeks.

“It was pleasing to get the win, especially with the players giving another good display,” he said.

“We knew it would be a challenge and there were times when we were challenged defensively with the way Ipswich play.

“Thankfully we were able to find answers to the questions they asked of us to come away with another win.

“There’s now a different sort of pressure on us with Romford drawing as we have that cushion over them.

“It’s a position we haven’t been in too often, but the focus remains on us and we know we have to keep performing like we have been.”

Hylton Foster scored a hat-trick of tries for Woodford in the success at Ipswich, which earned praise from Redfern.

There were others who also impressed the head coach of the Highams club, but he feels their recent form has been a real team effort.

“Hylton was superb and not just because he scored a hat-trick; he was a threat with the ball in hand throughout the game,” he added.

“Matt Farrington linked well at fly-half and Harry Gahagan came into the side and did really well.

“All across the team, everyone is playing well right now and we have a really good balance.

“Everyone is performing as well as they can do and they are all giving solid displays every time they play.”

Woodford are without a game this weekend and are next in action in the league on January 26 when they host Stowmarket.

