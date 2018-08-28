Search

Redfern wants another good performance from Woodford at Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 January 2019

Woodford player-coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Woodford player-coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Highams club beat Southwold 41-17 at home last weekend

Tom Redfern believes another strong display from Woodford at Ipswich on Saturday should see the London Two North East leaders claim another success in the league.

The Highams club head to Ipswich having lost just once this term and are yet to be beaten away from home.

With the run-in to the end of the season fast approaching, Woodford could be forgiven for prioritising getting results on playing well.

But head coach Redfern says the Highams club remain focussed on performing to the best of their ability, noting it should see them collect the results they crave.

“Sometimes when you’re top of the table, you find yourself focussing more on getting results rather than playing well, but thankfully that isn’t the case for us,” he said.

“Our attack is performing well and our defence has been pleasing too, so we’re confident that if we perform well, the results will come.”

While Woodford are currently involved in a battle to win promotion, Ipswich find themselves at the other end of the table in a fight to survive.

With just four wins to their name all season, the Humber Doucy Lane outfit are currently 10th in the table.

Ipswich have also lost each of their last four matches in the league, but Redfern feels their form makes them no less of a threat to Woodford on Saturday.

“We know Ipswich offer a threat out wide and they might pose us some questions that we will have to find an answer to,” he said.

“It’s a long way to go to Ipswich, so we’re looking for another good display and we have to prepare accordingly.”

Woodford will hope their trip to Ipswich sees them build on a 41-17 victory at home to Southwold last weekend that kept them four points clear of Romford & Gidea Park at the top of the table.

