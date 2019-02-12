Pugh disappointed with first-half display from Wanstead in defeat at Ipswich

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season

Herons slipped to a 22-17 defeat on Saturday

Bill Pugh believes a poor first-half showing proved to be Wanstead’s downfall in a 22-17 loss at Ipswich in London Two North East.

The Herons saw their three-game winning run come to an end with the defeat in Suffolk at the weekend.

For Pugh, it was also a first defeat since taking charge of the team after David Wiggins stood down last month.

The head coach was content with how his team rallied after the break as they were at least able to claim a losing bonus point.

But Pugh knows Wanstead were simply not up to scratch in the first half, which ultimately cost them.

“We didn’t turn up in the first half and we’ll be looking at the reasons behind that this week,” said Pugh.

“We weren’t helped by losing a lot of centres both before and during the game, which ultimately ended up with us having a pairing of a wing and a loose forward in there.

“Credit to the boys for sticking at it in the second half and getting the losing bonus point at the end was a positive we can take from the defeat.”