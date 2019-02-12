Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Pugh disappointed with first-half display from Wanstead in defeat at Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 March 2019

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Herons slipped to a 22-17 defeat on Saturday

Bill Pugh believes a poor first-half showing proved to be Wanstead’s downfall in a 22-17 loss at Ipswich in London Two North East.

The Herons saw their three-game winning run come to an end with the defeat in Suffolk at the weekend.

For Pugh, it was also a first defeat since taking charge of the team after David Wiggins stood down last month.

The head coach was content with how his team rallied after the break as they were at least able to claim a losing bonus point.

But Pugh knows Wanstead were simply not up to scratch in the first half, which ultimately cost them.

“We didn’t turn up in the first half and we’ll be looking at the reasons behind that this week,” said Pugh.

“We weren’t helped by losing a lot of centres both before and during the game, which ultimately ended up with us having a pairing of a wing and a loose forward in there.

“Credit to the boys for sticking at it in the second half and getting the losing bonus point at the end was a positive we can take from the defeat.”

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Redbridge-born Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead aged 49

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

Jailed: Ilford man who hit child on head with a phone and spat in police officer’s eye

Snaresbrook Crown Court (Picture: John Stillwell/PA)

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Redbridge-born Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead aged 49

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

Jailed: Ilford man who hit child on head with a phone and spat in police officer’s eye

Snaresbrook Crown Court (Picture: John Stillwell/PA)

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Manor secure much-needed win away to lowly Luton

Carly Buisson defending for Eton Manor during their clash with Luton (pic: Martin Pearl).

Redfern knows Woodford can still improve despite big win over South Woodham Ferrers

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Team News: Barrow vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient's Myles Judd and Boreham Wood midfielder Kieran Murtagh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Harrogate boss Weaver deflated after Daggers draw

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham scored in their 1-1 draw against Harrogate Town (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge Council confirms Ilford Lane night shelter is staying open amid closure fears

Ryedale care home in Ilford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists