Ilford Wanderers continue to struggle as they suffered a defeat to leaders Upminster

Ilford Wanderers in action against Upminster (Pic: Colin Brown) Archant

Ilford Wanderers continue to find it hard in London Three Essex this season as they fell to a 31-17 defeat at Upminster.

They went into the game at Hall Lane with a simple game plan but one the leaders were unable to cope with.

Playing up the slope in constant drizzle Ilford pushed the U's into their own half, but to the home side's credit, they scored with their only foray into Wanderers' territory.

It was against the run of play, but Ilford drove U's back into their own half and forward power took them over through number eight Reece Barney, giving Ilford a 7-5 lead at half time.

Ilford's control at the scrum was complete but their lineout began to falter and Upminster started to find their attacking mojo, running in two quickfire tries to take a lead they never relinquished.

Barney went over for a second try and Ilford came back again for skipper Jason Taylor to power over, taking several defenders with him, but Upminster were still scoring regularly.

As the clock ran down Ilford still managed to work themselves into Upminster's corner and a lineout catch and drive took the ball over the line only to be deemed held up.

Ilford set for a scrum five metres out, desperate for the score that would bring two bonus points, but as the power came on, Upminster wheeled the scrum and the official called for a reset.

Inexplicably Ilford came away with nothing and the chance of well deserved bonus points evaporated.

Upminster took a deserved win to cement their position at the top of the pile and Ilford captain Taylor said: "We have said all along that this league is all about who can put out their strongest side more regularly and on that score we are failing miserably.

"That said we were inches away from two bonus points even with some players way out of position so we know, given a small amount of luck, we can change our fortunes."

Coach Alex Berbank added: "We are in a trough at the moment but we all know this is a long season and we have the personnel to take opportunities when they arrive."

Ilford now have a weekend off from action before returning with a home fixture against East London on November 9 as they look to bounce back to winning ways.