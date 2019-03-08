Search

Advanced search

Ilford Wanderers crash to a defeat on the opening day at home to Old Cooperians

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 September 2019

Ilford Wanderers in action against Old Cooperians (Pic: Colin Brown)

Ilford Wanderers in action against Old Cooperians (Pic: Colin Brown)

Archant

Ilford Wanderers crashed to a narrow 32-26 defeat to Old Cooperians on the opening day of the London 3 Essex season.

Ilford Wanderers in action against Old Cooperians (Pic: Colin Brown)Ilford Wanderers in action against Old Cooperians (Pic: Colin Brown)

Coops turned up with a shiny new front row and their usual dangerous backline, Ilford, on the other hand, had been ravaged by unavailability and injury to such an extent that they had to call on the services of three veterans, who were probably planning on starting their season when the pitches got a bit softer.

Nonetheless, Ilford led by Ryan McCarthy, stuck to their task, not giving Coops any time or space and certainly gaining parity at the set pieces.

Coops took a 11-0 lead with a try and two penalties before Wanderers pressure forced a mistake, creating an opening for centre Tom Clancy to run in from 25 metres.

After a messy start Ilford were looking good and finding their feet as they went into half-time only four points adrift.

Ilford Wanderers in action against Old Cooperians (Pic: Colin Brown)Ilford Wanderers in action against Old Cooperians (Pic: Colin Brown)

The second half saw the home forwards start to up the pace of their game and get rewarded as Flanker Sam Eddy broke away, tackles came in but he was strong enough to off load to the ever present Lawrence Brown who crossed for the score.

You may also want to watch:

This was a dominant period for Ilford well controlled by their Half Backs and it was only in the last fifteen minutes that Coops started to close the gap as Ilford's stitched together side started to tire.

Another try from winger Terry Marsons and a penalty try following good work from veteran prop Gareth Marshall Jones was almost enough until Coops fought back in the dying minutes.

Skipper Ryan Mcarthy said: "If we had been offered that result before the game we would probably taken it given the number of withdrawals we had to deal with but this is a club that never gives up.

"Not only did we have three vets playing we also had three players making their league debuts after long periods out of the game.

"It was a performance of guts and determination and we can't wait to go to Old Coops for the return."

Coach Alex Burbank added: "The good news is that we now have a selection problem for next week, as our first team squad has expanded and competition for places has gone up a few notches."

Ilford will face local rivals Barking at Gale Street this weekend.

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Huge rise in council action against rogue landlords

Overcrowding and mould at two properties recently subject to enforcement action by Redbridge Council. Pictures: Submitted/Redbridge Council

Redbridge Village created to give residents a separate identity from the borough

The walk starts from Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Huge rise in council action against rogue landlords

Overcrowding and mould at two properties recently subject to enforcement action by Redbridge Council. Pictures: Submitted/Redbridge Council

Redbridge Village created to give residents a separate identity from the borough

The walk starts from Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford Wanderers crash to a defeat on the opening day at home to Old Cooperians

Ilford Wanderers in action against Old Cooperians (Pic: Colin Brown)

Embleton insists no more feeling sorry for O’s

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Redbridge residents could have a black bag limit on bin day

Redbridge Council is looking at ways to tackle climate emergency in the borough. Picture: Peter Byrne

Hainault charity launches virtual Christmas tree fundraiser

Avril Mills, founder of the Dream Factory charity, Picture: Paul Bennett

Leyton Orient endure late heartbreak against Crewe

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to run into a dangerous area (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists