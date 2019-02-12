Search

Ilford Wanderers seal comfortable win over strugglers Maldon

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 February 2019

Ilford Wanderers in action against Maldon (Pic: Colin Brown)

Ilford Wanderers in action against Maldon (Pic: Colin Brown)

Ilford Wanderers sealed a comfortable 46-14 victory over Maldon to help them move up to fifth in the London 3 Essex table.

The first 10 minutes saw Ilford camp in Maldon’s half but without putting a score on the board and against the run of play Maldon scored at Forest Road.

Ilford were quick to counter with their dominant forward pack creating a drive for Hooker Ollie Bird to get his first.

This was followed by a carbon copy try and Bird bagging his second but then Maldon hit back with their winger showing smart footwork to touch down.

At 10-14 Ilford were not in a position their set piece commanded but just before half time a series of forward drives got Lock Darren Donovan over the line for his first of the season.

After half time, Wanderers started to assert control on the game; wide passing got the ball into the hands of Sam Eddy who touched down for a 22-14 lead.

Ilford were moving the ball quickly now and after a run from centre Ryan McCarthy, winger Lee Senk on the receiving end of some fluid passing to scamper under the posts.

Eddy was in action again, putting in a heavy tackle and turning the ball over, the ball moved quickly again to Seek for his second 34-14.

The forwards got back in the action after a break from scrum half Morgan Brown put skipper Jason Taylor over the line 39-14.

The final say came from Eddy, crashing over to seal a 46-14 victory and Wanderers fourth bonus point in a row.

Captain Jason Taylor said: “Maldon always give us a good game but we were focused and clinical.

“The forwards gave us a great platform and our defence was solid.

“Now its one game at a time to see where we finish.”

