Ilford Wanderers fall to defeat at Kings Cross Steelers

Ilford Wanderers in action against Kings Cross Steelers (Pic: Colin Brown) Archant

Ilford Wanderers suffered a 32-10 defeat to local rivals Kings Cross Steelers who after a difficult start to the season seem to be finding their feet.

A catch and drive was initially stopped by a rugged defence, but Ilford moved the ball and skipper Jason Taylor rumbled over for a 5-0 lead.

The lead didn't last long as Steelers got on the attack and sent their winger over for a well taken try.

Two unnecessary yellow cards added to that advantage and quick fire tries wrenched the game away from Wanderers although Ilford managed to score again, giving Taylor his second, near the end.

Taylor said: "At the moment we have to find positives and some individual performances were outstanding.

"Openside Lawrence Brown was the best player on the park with centre Ryan Mcarthy putting in a serious shift, but at the moment we are struggling to click as a team and that is giving us a problem."