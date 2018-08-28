Ilford Wanderers get revenge on Campion

Ilford Wanderers in action against Campion (Pic: Colin Brown) Archant

Ilford Wanderers got revenge on Campion by securing a comfortable 23-7 victory over their local rivals.

The Wanderers went into this game looking for a reversal of their first meeting with Campion which was a tight affair played in near freezing conditions.

After a delayed start waiting for Campions shirts to arrive,Ilford were straight on the offensive, camping in the visitors half, their forwards

proving dominant at scrum and line out time but also showing some real venom when carrying which gave them their first scoring position.

Kicking a penalty to the corner, Ilford’s first drive was well held but they regrouped and drove again, this time with scrum half Morgan Brown attached and touching down for the first score.

5-0 was never going to be enough but scoring was made hard by the accuracy of Campions tackling, constantly chopping down Ilford ball carriers but eventually running out of tacklers as Ilfords next score again owed much to their forwards approach work, hammering into the corner and moving the ball wide for Fly Half Alfie Waddems to step inside the rush defence and pirouette over the line 10-0.

Campion were finding it hard to get their running game going fielding some of Ilfords wayward kicks but being hunted down by a well organised kick chase.

Ilford had two tries disallowed for being held up over the line but the pressure told as a series of pick and goes

culminated in lock Daniel Libby grabbing the points.

Ilford kept up their recent bad habit by receiving three yellow cards and one of them gave Campion a rare opportunity to cross Ilfords 5 metre line. Persistent infringements forced the referee to award a penalty try punishing Ilfords lack of discipline.

This was the wake up call Ilford needed as Man of the Match Ryan McCarthy went on a tackle busting run to crash over giving Wanderers a deserved 23-7 win and a bonus point.

Skipper Jason Taylor said: ”This was a good performance, we had a game plan and stuck to it.

“Campion are above us and always well organised but we kept our focus and frustrated their attacking game.”

Director of Rugby, Chris Smith, added: ”We had nearly half a game one player down and still stopped a team above us in the league from crossing our line but when we got the chance we crossed theirs.

“Promotion is beyond uses our season is now to target one game at a time and see where we end up.”