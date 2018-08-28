Ilford Wanderers looking to maintain winning momentum

Ilford Wanderers in action against Millwall RFC (Pic: Colin Brown) Archant

Ilford Wanderers will host local rivals Campion this weekend as they look to build on their comfortable 26-0 victory against London Three Essex basement club Millwall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Smith’s side went into the clash last weekend determined to put behind them a lacklusture performance against Kings Cross Steelers the week prior.

They were looking to find the energy that has been sporadic this season and against a hard-tackling Millwall defence they found the work rate and structure to come away from the Isle of Dogs with five points and a clean sheet.

A 7-0 lead in the first half was scant reward for a period in which Wanderers scrum and lineout were the dominant factors, but a lack of composure and Millwall’s tenacity meant that Alfie Waddens interception try was the only score of the half.

Waddens had to go off injured shortly after which required moving scrum-half Morgan Brown to number 10 and bringing on Perry Cook at nine.

In the second half Ilford looked for a quick score to negate the effect of playing up a considerable slope and it duly came through intense pressure from their forwards which left gaps in Millwall’s defence for Cook to scamper over.

A similar score from the same player put the game beyond their opponent’s reach and now Ilford’s goal was to secure the bonus point and to stop the home side scoring.

The former came through a neat handling passage to winger Terry Marsen who squeezed over in the corner, but the latter became increasingly hard to achieve as Ilford’s previously good discipline started to fail them.

Two yellow cards in the last 10 minutes meant, not for the first time this season, Ilford had to finish without a full complement of players on the pitch.

Millwall fought hard for a consolation score but Ilford’s exit processes held strong to secure a satisfactory victory.

Director of Rugby Smith said: “This league is so tough that a game against the bottom side is not easy. Millwall pushed us hard which helped to provoke a response and brought some good things out of us. We have a squad of multi talented players but struggle to find consistency.”

*Woodford and Wanstead news can be found in our sister edition.