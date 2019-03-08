Ilford's Brown brothers turn out for Essex

Ilford Wanderers' Lawrence and Morgan Brown (pic: Colin Brown) Archant

Siblings represented the county against Sussex last weekend

Ilford Wanderers siblings Lawrence and Morgan Brown both turned out for Essex in a 47-3 defeat at Sussex in the Bill Beaumont County Championship last weekend.

The duo's rugby careers have been spent in their entirety with Wanderers, having both joined the club aged nine and since gone on to play for the first team.

Both Lawrence, 23, and Morgan, 21, had represented Essex at various age levels, but Saturday's fixture marked the first time they played for the county together.

Sadly, it did not result in a win as Essex were unable to coped with Sussex's dominance in the pack.

"It was a proud day for the club," said director of rugby Chris Smith.

"It had been a while since we had a representative in the Essex senior set-up, but the boys work hard at their game and it's an honour they fully deserved."

The Brown brothers will hope to represent Essex on home turf this weekend with Ilford's ground in Forest Road the venue for their final group-stage game with Surrey.