Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford's Brown brothers turn out for Essex

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 May 2019

Ilford Wanderers' Lawrence and Morgan Brown (pic: Colin Brown)

Ilford Wanderers' Lawrence and Morgan Brown (pic: Colin Brown)

Archant

Siblings represented the county against Sussex last weekend

Ilford Wanderers siblings Lawrence and Morgan Brown both turned out for Essex in a 47-3 defeat at Sussex in the Bill Beaumont County Championship last weekend.

The duo's rugby careers have been spent in their entirety with Wanderers, having both joined the club aged nine and since gone on to play for the first team.

You may also want to watch:

Both Lawrence, 23, and Morgan, 21, had represented Essex at various age levels, but Saturday's fixture marked the first time they played for the county together.

Sadly, it did not result in a win as Essex were unable to coped with Sussex's dominance in the pack.

"It was a proud day for the club," said director of rugby Chris Smith.

"It had been a while since we had a representative in the Essex senior set-up, but the boys work hard at their game and it's an honour they fully deserved."

The Brown brothers will hope to represent Essex on home turf this weekend with Ilford's ground in Forest Road the venue for their final group-stage game with Surrey.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

Court orders Hainault fly-tipper to pay more than £1,000 after being caught dumping bed

Kirsten McArthur, 45, of Foremark Close, Hainault was investigated by Redbridge Council after a resident witnessed her dumping rubbish at a car park near her home in November 2017.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

Court orders Hainault fly-tipper to pay more than £1,000 after being caught dumping bed

Kirsten McArthur, 45, of Foremark Close, Hainault was investigated by Redbridge Council after a resident witnessed her dumping rubbish at a car park near her home in November 2017.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Embleton insists O’s visit Wembley ‘meaning business’ after past disappointments

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bloom begins new season in fine form

Claire Bloom at the HSV Triathlon (pic: Claire Bloom)

Ilford’s Brown brothers turn out for Essex

Ilford Wanderers' Lawrence and Morgan Brown (pic: Colin Brown)

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

Dementia Action Week: King George and Queen’s Hospital’s trust on the look-out for Dementia Friends volunteers

Alina Stevens from Upminster works as a nursing associate at BHRUT and is encouraging residents to join its Dementia Friends programme this Dementia Action Week. Picture: BHRUT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists