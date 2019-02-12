Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford Wanderers suffer defeat at Braintree

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 March 2019

Ilford Wanderers in action against Braintree (Pic: Colin Brown)

Ilford Wanderers in action against Braintree (Pic: Colin Brown)

Archant

Ilford Wanderers suffered a 29-12 defeat to Braintree where they have struggled in recent years.

Ilford Wanderers in action against Braintree (Pic: Colin Brown)Ilford Wanderers in action against Braintree (Pic: Colin Brown)

The home side opened the scoring with a penalty and a well worked backs try, with Ilford looking sluggish but slowly building the pressure in Braintree’s half.

Eventually that pressure told with the initial catch and drive being rebuffed Ilford moved the ball to Centre Ryan McCarthy to power through the defence.

Another Braintree try sparked a flurry of counter punches from Ilford and opting to go for the try from a penalty, where Morgan Brown put them right on the host’s five metre line.

They took the catch and then a mighty tussle ensued eventually seeing Lock Dan Libby wriggle over for the score.

The game was finely balanced at 17-12 but another yellow for Ilford tipped the scales and Braintree were ruthless in scoring two more tries to kill the game off.

Ilford now face Chelmsford at home this weekend.

Director of rugby, Chris Smith, said: “We always say how tough this league is and that was a classic example.

“We beat them at home and then lose here.

“Either team could have gone up to fourth but we have slid down a couple of places, one certainly because we came away pointless.

“That said, there were a few strong individual Ilford performances and we are still optimistic of a good end of season run in.”

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Redbridge-born Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead aged 49

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Redbridge-born Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead aged 49

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford Wanderers suffer defeat at Braintree

Ilford Wanderers in action against Braintree (Pic: Colin Brown)

Taylor criticises Daggers’ game management after conceding late equaliser at Maidenhead

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lisbie so pleased McAnuff’s brave decision has paid off

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham star Lanzini is back with a bang

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini

Barkingside boss Goldstone gutted by Ilford loss

Joe Oates of Barkingside and Connor Rain of Ilford during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists