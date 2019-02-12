Ilford Wanderers suffer defeat at Braintree

Ilford Wanderers in action against Braintree (Pic: Colin Brown) Archant

Ilford Wanderers suffered a 29-12 defeat to Braintree where they have struggled in recent years.

The home side opened the scoring with a penalty and a well worked backs try, with Ilford looking sluggish but slowly building the pressure in Braintree’s half.

Eventually that pressure told with the initial catch and drive being rebuffed Ilford moved the ball to Centre Ryan McCarthy to power through the defence.

Another Braintree try sparked a flurry of counter punches from Ilford and opting to go for the try from a penalty, where Morgan Brown put them right on the host’s five metre line.

They took the catch and then a mighty tussle ensued eventually seeing Lock Dan Libby wriggle over for the score.

The game was finely balanced at 17-12 but another yellow for Ilford tipped the scales and Braintree were ruthless in scoring two more tries to kill the game off.

Ilford now face Chelmsford at home this weekend.

Director of rugby, Chris Smith, said: “We always say how tough this league is and that was a classic example.

“We beat them at home and then lose here.

“Either team could have gone up to fourth but we have slid down a couple of places, one certainly because we came away pointless.

“That said, there were a few strong individual Ilford performances and we are still optimistic of a good end of season run in.”