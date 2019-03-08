Ilford Wanderers bag second straight win despite below par display against Basildon

Ilford Wanderers in action against Basildon (Pic: Colin Brown) Archant

In-form Ilford Wanderers completed back-to-back wins in London Three Essex as they sealed a 26-14 victory over Basildon.

Wanderers welcomed old friends Basildon to Forest Road, still feeling the effects of a heavy duty encounter at Barking the previous week and in truth their performance reflected that fact.

Basildon, looking to ease themselves out of the basement, were competitive and challenged the home side at the set-pieces but Ilford, playing well within themselves, looked secure from the early minutes and even the very early loss of winger Jay Fagin didn't break their concentration.

Ilford's first try came via good forward work from a lineout, with lock Lee Martin being driven over, and a similar situation on the opposite side of the pitch brought a penalty try.

It was due reward for the amount of time Ilford spent in Basildon's half but even a third try from lock Dave Humphreys couldn't mask the idea that Ilford had left a few scores on the pitch at half time.

Nevertheless, Wanderers took a 19-0 lead into the dressing room and looked in control.

Basildon started the second half strongly, upped their work rate and were rewarded with two well-taken tries but could never quite disrupt the home side.

Ilford's control eventually brought the points with man of the match, Sam Eddy to the fore, as blindside pressure from their forwards created gaps infield where fly-half Jay Walsh stepped his way over to touch down.

Captain Jason Taylor said: "It's hard to criticise when we've just got a bonus-point win but our intensity was about 30 per cent down on the previous week, we just did what we had to.

"It won't be enough in the coming weeks but it was enough."

Coach Alex Berbank added: "The positive of this performance is that we can be below-par but still win and take the bonus.

"We have a lot of work to do if we are to keep our league position."

Ilford will now travel away to strugglers Mavericks on Saturday as they look to continue their strong start to the new season.

Their opponents have lost all three of their opening fixtures and sit at the bottom of the league table just behind Basildon.