Ilford Wanderers seal local derby win over Barking

Ilford Wanderers in action against Barking (Pic: Colin Brown) Archant

Ilford Wanderers sealed a comfortable 24-7 win over local rivals Barking to keep them seventh in the London 3 Essex league table.

The visitors won the toss and opted to go against the wind, and it paid off as they took a healthy 10-0 lead into the half-time break, after tries from Dave Humphreys and Ollie Bird.

Ilford moved the ball right and the home sides crooked rush defence left a gap for fly half Alfie Waddens to glide through and off load to McCarthy to score.

The next score was another catch and drive, executed close to Barking’s five metre line, the outcome exactly the same as Bird got his second and secured the bonus point to make it 24-0.

Hosts Barking eventually got a well-deserved consolation try to reduce the score line to 24-7.

Captain Jason Taylor said: “We wanted that and we took it. Our control and defence were spot on and coming away to old rivals makes it all the more enjoyable.”