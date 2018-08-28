Hallahan admits injuries are piling up for Campion after defeat to Ilford

Cottons Park outfit lost 23-7 at the weekend

Pat Hallahan admits injuries are taking their toll on Campion after a 23-7 loss at Ilford Wanderers in London Three Essex.

The Cottons Park club slipped to a third straight defeat in the league, a run of form that has seen them drop down to sixth in the table.

Injuries have piled up for Campion in recent weeks, something which head coach Hallahan admits has made things tough.

But he was also keen to pay credit to Ilford, admitting they were the better side on Saturday.

“It was a fair result in truth because Ilford were much stronger than us and we had eight players missing,” he said.

“We also lost Matt Meehan to injury just after Ilford scored their first try and others picked up injuries during the game.

“We’re injury ridden at the moment and others are playing through the pain

“Those who have come into the side are doing well, but to have so many players out injured is not helping us on the pitch.

“We’re always going to be up against it with our squad size and most of the injuries we’ve had are long-term ones.

“Some of the boys with little niggles are willing to play, but we don’t want to risk it in case they do further damage.”

Despite losing to Ilford, Hallahan felt there were positives for Campion to take from the match.

The head coach says he was pleased in large parts with how they tested Wanderers, even if the Cottons Park club could manage just the one try.

And it was that which disappointed him, believing Campion should have got more than seven points they mustered.

“It was an entertaining game and we moved Ilford around the park well, but we just couldn’t finish the moves off,” he added.

“Ilford celebrated their win over us loudly, as is their right, but it shows how far we’ve come as a club that teams now see beating us as a good win.”

Campion are now without a game until they February 9 when they make the trip to bottom-club Millwall.

And Hallahan will hope the break allows some injured players to return.